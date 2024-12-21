NewsVoir

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 21: India is witnessing a boom in start-ups, with many focusing on creating eco-friendly products that prioritise environmental conservation. Among these is Raipur-based start-up Gift Kya De (GKD), a rare manufacturing company that has carved a niche for itself nationwide through its innovative approach and dedicated efforts. By producing Make-in-India products, GKD is playing a crucial role in promoting local manufacturing and self-reliance.

Recognised among India's Best

Gift Kya De has achieved a major milestone by being selected among the Top 54 D2C start-ups in the prestigious Amazon Propel Start-up Accelerator Season 4. This achievement becomes even more significant considering that over 900 entries were received, out of which only 54 visionary brands made it to the exclusive list. This recognition solidifies GKD's position as a key player in the eco-friendly and customised gift industry.

What is Amazon Propel?

The Amazon Propel Start-up Accelerator is the flagship program of Amazon Global Selling. It is designed to identify and support promising direct-to-consumer (D2C) start-ups, helping them achieve global expansion. Often likened to India's popular Shark Tank TV show, Amazon Propel selects entrepreneurs based on the strength of their ideas, business model, and potential for growth. Participants gain access to mentorship, resources, and a platform to showcase their products to a wider international audience.

A Result of Team and Customer Efforts

The directors of GKD credit this success to the trust of their customers, the relentless efforts of their team, and the unwavering support of their investors. They also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Amazon Global Selling Team for providing this incredible platform that allows GKD to establish a global presence.

Speaking about this milestone, the GKD team shared, "This wouldn't have been possible without the trust of our amazing customers, the relentless efforts of our incredible GKDians team, the belief of our investors, and the constant support from our well-wishers."

Redefining Eco-Friendly and Customised Products

Gift Kya De is known for producing environmentally friendly and completely safe products. Additionally, the company specialises in customised products that are not only of superior quality but also captivate customers with their unique designs. Their offerings cater to modern consumer demands for sustainability and personalisation, making them a standout in a competitive market.

Vision for the Future

Amandeep Singh Bhatia and Suyash Chandel, Directors of GKD Solutions Pvt. Ltd., shared their thoughts on this milestone, "This is just the beginning. Together, we will continue to redefine the world of eco-friendly products and gifting while maintaining our customers' trust."

This journey of Gift Kya De is not just an achievement but an inspiration for how Indian start-ups can make a mark on the global stage. With its commitment to sustainable practices and customised solutions, GKD aims to further strengthen its mission and explore new dimensions in the realm of eco-friendly and customised products. As the brand continues to propel forward, it remains committed to redefining the future of gifting with sustainability and innovation at its core.

