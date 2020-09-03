New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India following an international competitive bidding process.

The companies will supply 150 Nexon electric compact SUVs and 100 Kona electric premium SUVs for government use. They will replace existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and state governments.

Also Read | India-China Stand-Off in Ladakh: Current Situation Result of Beijing’s Attempts to Change Status Quo, Says MEA.

EESL will procure Tata Nexon at Rs 14.86 lakh each, Rs 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price, while Hyundai Kona will be procured at an 11 per cent lower price band of Rs 21.36 lakh and with a standard three-year warranty.

This procurement will utilise five million dollars (about Rs 36 crore) from the recent grant provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), according to an official statement.

Also Read | Old Video of Cristiano Ronaldo Captaining Portugal ‘From the Bench’ vs France in Euro Cup 2016 Goes Viral.

EESL received financing from ADB towards the cost of scaling up and financing high priority areas like demand-side energy efficiency sector projects. EESL works under the administrative control of Ministry of Power. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)