Cristiano Ronaldo has always amazed his critics with the kind of a performance put up by him on the field. This time a fan has relived CR7's captaincy ahead of the UEFA Nations League 2020. The video dated back to 2016 during Portugal vs France when Ronaldo walked away winning the final of the Euro Cup with 1-0. After the first 25 minutes of the match, Ronaldo was sent off to the bench and spent the remaining minutes of the game on the bench cheering for his teammates. The match was played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis stadium in France. Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out With Bruno Fernandes & Other Members of Portugal Team Ahead of Their UEFA Nations League 2020 Game Against Croatia (Watch Video).

The team won the game by 1-0 with extra time added in the game with Eder scoring one goal. The video settled the debate between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. After the match, Eder reflected on the match and said, "He gave me this strength, this energy and it was vital.” Needless to say that the video remains in the archives of our hearts. Have a look at the video below:

Throwback to when Cristiano Ronaldo got injured in Euro 2016 final and turned to a short time coach. Absolutely incredible. 👏🏾👏🏾 Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kU6LywF1Ul — Ola 🤍 (@thegreatola) June 20, 2019

Ronaldo will now be seen in action for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2020 which will begin on September 6, 2020. The team will play their first game against Croatia. For a few days now, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen sweating it out with team Portugal ahead of the tournament. The pictures and the video of the training have gone viral on social media.

