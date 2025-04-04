NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a leader in the consumer durables segment, has introduced its new Premion Avancer Swirl ceiling fan. Designed to bring a touch of luxury to living spaces, this premium induction fan combines stylish aesthetics with powerful technology and superior performance.

Also Read | 'The Naked Gun' Reboot Teaser: OJ Simpson Joke Explained - Why Liam Neeson's First Promo Has Internet in Splits.

Inspired by the graceful swirl of a ballerina, the Avancer Swirl embodies timeless elegance and dynamic motion. This unique aesthetic, combined with its exceptional performance, makes the Avancer Swirl a truly remarkable addition to any home, thereby enhancing its comfort and style. Whether you're seeking relief from humidity or a quick cool-down from scorching temperatures, Crompton's Premion Avancer Swirl is the ideal solution for all.

As energy efficiency and home aesthetics become increasingly important, consumers are seeking ceiling fans that not only provide effective cooling but also blend seamlessly with their interior decor while reducing electricity costs. With humidity levels rising during the ongoing monsoon season, fans have become essential household appliances. Crompton's Premion Avancer Swirl ceiling fan is crafted to address these demands, offering superior air delivery and anti-dust finish, coupled with a sophisticated design that complements a diverse range of interior styles. Its 3-star energy-efficient features further make it a better choice for consumers who value both comfort and affordability.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 18.

Transform your living space with the Crompton Avancer Swirl, designed with a focus on aesthetics and featuring a sleek, modern look that enhances any decor. The fan stands out from other products by offering an amazing combination of features like:

* Unmatched Air Delivery: Even during the most challenging conditions, this fan's superior air delivery of 225 CMM ensures ideal air comfort

* Redefining Energy Efficiency: BEE 3-star rating offer significant energy savings, making this product a sustainable option for environmentally responsible consumers and helping to reduce electricity bills without compromising on comfort

* Duratech Technology: Avancer Swirl is powered by Crompton's Duratech Technology, which uses superior motor components giving the desired robust performance and long component life

* 5-Year Warranty: This excellent product comes with a significant 5-year Duratech warranty, which demonstrates Crompton's dedication to customer satisfaction.

Speaking about the company's newly launched product, Rajat Chopra, Business Head - Home Electricals & Pumps, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "At Crompton, a brand synonymous with innovation and reliability in the consumer durables space, we strive to create products that elevate everyday living through engineering excellence and design sophistication. Avancer Swirl ceiling fan represents this commitment, seamlessly blending advanced technology with elegant design. This premium fan is crafted to offer exceptional performance while enhancing the aesthetics of any living space. By combining meticulous craftsmanship with a focus on energy efficiency, we've created a fan that goes beyond functionality-it brings luxury and style into the heart of your home."

Crompton Avancer Swirl ceiling fan is available in a range of 6 new colors - Conch Cream, Ice Coffee, Shadow Grey, Dark Sapphire, Americano Brown, and Cocoa Gold. The MRP of the product is Rs 7499 and it is available at all Crompton authorized retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)