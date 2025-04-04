OJ Simpson with Leslie Nielsen in The Naked Gun; A Still From '‘The Naked Gun’ Reboot Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

During CinemaCon 2025, the first teaser for The Naked Gun reboot was unveiled and subsequently released online. Liam Neeson takes the lead in this slapstick comedy, an unusual casting choice given he's stepping into shoes once worn by the late Leslie Nielsen - an icon of deadpan humour. Neeson, while capable of delivering laughs (as seen in his Ted 2 cameo), isn’t exactly known for Nielsen-style absurdist comedy. The Naked Gun Reboot: Pamela Anderson to Romance Liam Neeson in Remake of Leslie Nielsen's Cult Comedy.

So, it felt especially bizarre to see him dressed in a little girl's outfit, taking on bank robbers with his signature Taken-style bravado. While we’re holding off judgement on whether Neeson can live up to Nielsen’s legacy, one thing’s for sure—we may never unsee the image of him in a skirt, flashing his underwear.

Thankfully, Neeson isn’t replacing Nielsen’s Frank Drebin from the original Naked Gun films. Instead, he plays Drebin’s son, with the reboot seemingly aimed at spoofing the modern trend of legacy sequels that arrive a decade or more after the originals.

Watch the Teaser of 'The Naked Gun':

In the teaser’s final scene, Frank Drebin Jr and his squad kneel and weep in front of portraits of their fathers (the original cast). All except one: the son of Detective Nordberg. Why the omission? Because Nordberg was famously played by the now-infamous OJ Simpson, who passed away in 2024. It’s a sly, wink-wink nod from the film to the controversies that overshadowed Simpson’s legacy.

Who is OJ Simpson?

Orenthal James 'OJ' Simpson was a former American football star, actor, and broadcaster. He rose to prominence in the 1970s as a running back for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and was widely admired for his athletic skill and charisma. His popularity led to a successful crossover into Hollywood, with roles in films and TV shows such as The Towering Inferno, The Cassandra Crossing, Roots, Killer Force, No Place to Hide, and of course, The Naked Gun trilogy.

OJ in 'The Naked Gun' Movies

OJ Simpson played Detective Nordberg in The Naked Gun series (1988–1994), alongside Leslie Nielsen. His character was a frequent source of slapstick comedy - often injured in ludicrous ways or caught in absurd predicaments—perfectly suiting the franchise's screwball tone.

OJ Simpson's Funny Scene in 'Naked Gun 2 1/2'

Why OJ Simpson is Controversial

In 1994, OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The highly publicised trial became one of the most famous court cases in US history. Though Simpson was acquitted in 1995, the verdict sparked widespread debate. A later civil trial found him liable for their deaths, and he was ordered to pay damages.

The case was later dramatised in the acclaimed FX series The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, with Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr portraying Simpson. The show presented the events without definitively stating whether Simpson committed the murders. OJ Simpson, Legendary Football Player and Actor Brought Down by His Murder Trial, Dies at 76.

In 2007, Simpson was again in the headlines after being involved in an armed robbery in Las Vegas, for which he served prison time until his release in 2017.

Watch the Trailer of 'American Manhunt: OJ Simpson':

Given this legacy, it’s no surprise the reboot makes a joke of Nordberg’s fictional son choosing not to pay tribute to a character that so closely resembles Simpson.

How Netizens Reacted to OJ Simpson Gag in Teaser

About 'The Naked Gun' Reboot

The reboot is directed by Akiva Schaffer, of the comedy music group The Lonely Island, who previously helmed Hot Rod, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Seth MacFarlane, known for Family Guy and Ted, serves as one of the producers. The screenplay is written by Dan Gregor, Schaffer, and Doug Mand.

This is the fourth film in the Naked Gun franchise and the first new entry since Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult in 1994 - marking a 31-year gap.

The cast also includes Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, and Busta Rhymes. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 1, 2025.

