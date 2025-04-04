Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Saturday, April 5. The blockbuster PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The thrilling encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be the first home game for the Punjab Kings. PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 18.

The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are unbeaten in the IPL 2025 edition. The Punjab-based franchise has won both league stage matches comfortably. Shreyas Iyer has been their stand-out performer with the bat. PBKS will aim for a hat-trick of victories when they face Rajasthan at home. The 2008 champions started their campaign on a poor note after losing the first two games in the 2025 season. However, they bounced back brilliantly and secured a comfortable win over Chennai Super Kings. The Rajasthan-based franchise will hope to continue their winning momentum when they face the in-form PBKS in an away encounter.

Punjab Kings

Unbeaten Punjab Kings are expected to field their same playing XI for the match against Rajasthan Royals. Priyansh Arya and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings for PBKS. Captain Shreyas Iyer will bat at the number three position. This will solidify their top order. It is to be noted that Shreyas Iyer is yet to be dismissed in the IPL 2025. The veteran has smashed two half-centuries till now.

During the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab used Nehal Wadhera as their impact player substitute. It is expected that he will be the impact player for the PBKS during the match against RR. Nehal will bat in the middle order. Suryansh Shedge will be seen in the middle-order.

Hard-hitters Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will strengthen the middle-order for Punjab. Shashank Singh will have the responsibilities in the lower-middle order. Singh is known for adding quick runs. Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh will lead the bowling attack.

PBKS Likely XI vs RR

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players for PBKS: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar

Rajasthan Royals

After winning their first match in the IPL 2025, the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals, are unlikely to change their playing XI for the match against the Punjab Kings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson will be seen at the top alongside Riyan Parag, who will bat at the number three position.

Nitish Rana had a brilliant outing with the bat against Chennai Super Kings. He will be the key player for the 2008 champions in the middle-order. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga are the other two batters for Rajasthan alongside Rana in the middle-order.

Explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer will provide the solidity in the lower-middle order. Jofra Archer can also add crucial runs with the bat. In the bowling department, Archer, along with Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande and Hasaranga will lead the attack. Punjab Kings Takes Dig at Rishabh Pant's 'Mujhe Ek hi Tension Thi..' Comment Following LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

RR Likely XI vs PBKS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players for RR: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh

