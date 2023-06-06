SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 6: Delhi NCR has witnessed the launch of the first-ever Unique Real estate agent association in India, known as the Elite Realtor Club, which is gaining popularity among brokers and developers alike. The club was launched by the real estate professionals in Delhi NCR. The club addresses the concerns of realtors and provides a platform for them to collaborate, share knowledge, and grow their businesses together.

Vivek Raman, the co-founder of Regrob, emphasises the importance of collaboration in the real estate industry. He believes that networking and building strong relationships with others in the industry are key to achieving success. He says, "The real estate market is a competitive field. New entrants often get overwhelmed by the demand and supply and the work in between. They often think it's about properties and money. But if you stay long enough in real estate, you will learn that the foundation of this business is not properties or money but the ability to collaborate."

The Elite Realtor Club provides its members with a range of benefits, including access to a private community of new-age realtors, monthly meetings to share ideas and collaborate, training on new technology for client acquisition and conversion, exclusive real estate deals, access to exclusive deals from developers, underwriting opportunities, private parties at exotic locations, business networking with industry leaders and other members, and access to a private investor group (by invitation only).

The club is a volunteer-based group that was started by industry icons of real estate, top developers, and technology partners. It is open to everyone, from beginners to seasoned realtors.

Joining the Elite Realtor Club is a unique opportunity for real estate professionals to build connections, share knowledge, and grow their businesses together. The club is currently accepting applications for membership from those located in Delhi NCR. To become a member of Elite Realtors Club, one can apply on their online form and the club manager will reach out to them via mail.

In a competitive industry like real estate, collaboration is the key to success. The Elite Realtor Club is a step towards building a club for realtors where there is a support system, sky-high projects, and success satisfaction.

