New Delhi [India], March 11: Startup Mahakumbh, India's largest startup event scheduled to commence from 18-20 March 2024 will bring together the brightest minds in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) space at D2C/Consumer/Platforms Pavillion. The pavilion led by Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods aims to serve as a gateway for young entrepreneurs to connect with the innovators of the D2C world, including unicorns and soonicorns, fostering invaluable insights and mentorship. At the 3 day confluence, D2C Pavillion will host engaging fireside chats with unicorn & soonicorn founders. These fireside chats will delve into various aspects of D2C brands spanning across fashion, food, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and home, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of the diverse sector of D2C entrepreneurship. "The D2C sector is undeniably one of the fastest-growing verticals in the entrepreneurial landscape, witnessing the emergence of hundreds of new brands. With the right guidance and knowledge sharing from industry experts, aspiring entrepreneurs are set to thrive in this dynamic D2C ecosystem," shared Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods. The fireside chat will also feature leading brands like Curefoods, WOW Momo, Wakefit, Homelane, Faballey, and Biryani by Kilo, showcasing the best of innovation and success in the D2C space. Attendees can expect engaging fireside chats and interactive sessions covering topics such as crafting impactful brands, building high-growth teams, GTM strategies, and tactics to operate and scale startups. The pavilion will serve as a hub for networking and inspiration for entrepreneurs looking to embark on their D2C journey or scale their existing ventures. Startup Mahakumbh presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to engage with industry titans, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections within the growing D2C ecosystem.

For more details, please visit: https://startupmahakumbh.org/

