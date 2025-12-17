New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The number of petrol pumps and gas stations in India nearly doubled from 51,870 retail outlets in 2014 to over 1 lakh by 2025, said Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. The Minister, on X, spoke about these achievements during a meeting of the Consultative Committee of MPs of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Diversification and Energy Transition.

India has seen a big change in its energy sector over the last ten years. This change includes better buildings, more types of energy sources, and a move toward a cleaner future. The Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the energy sector has become much stronger.

He also mentioned that the number of people who send out LPG gas has grown by 127 per cent. Today, gas pipes for homes cover the whole mainland of India.

"India today stands proud as the 4th largest refiner globally, with natural gas pipeline length increasing to 25,429 kms and LNG capacity more than doubling to 52.7 MMTPA," the Minister said on X. He said these steps help make sure India has enough energy for everyone.

The country has also increased its energy safety by getting oil from more places. India now buys crude oil from 40 different countries. It also has long-term gas agreements with 15 countries. In the area of looking for new oil and gas, the government opened over 1 million square kilometers for work.

"The Committee appreciated the strides in our energy transition strategy, achieving 19.24 percent ethanol blending, commissioning of 170 Compressed Biogas Plants, establishment of Green Hydrogen projects by PSUs, and India's first ISCC CORSIA-certified Sustainable Aviation Fuel production by IOCL," Puri said. The Minister said these steps show that India wants an energy sector that is affordable and does not depend on others. (ANI)

