Viral Video Showing 'India's First Pod Taxi Service' in Mumbai Real or Fake? The Truth Is AI-Generated Clip Circulating Online

Mumbai, December 17: Has India's first pod taxi service been launched in Maharashtra's Mumbai? The question comes as a video going viral on social media claims that Maharashtra has launched India's first pod taxi network in Mumbai. The video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Sanskar Nagwani, who is seen showing people his experience of using a pod taxi service in the maximum city. "India’s first pod taxi network in Mumbai," the caption of the post read. The viral clip has garnered over 600 thousand views with nearly 9,000 likes.

The viral video shows the influencer saying that he has come to Mumbai to take a ride in the newly launched pod taxi service in the city. "Pilot route has begun from Nariman Point to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)," Sanskar Nagwani is heard saying. He further claims that every pod has four seats and is fully air-conditioned. The video creator also states that the ticket for the pod taxi service is INR 50 as the video ends abruptly. While the video appears to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth. Did a Tiger Attack Bikers Inside the Forest? Viral Video Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Instagram Influencer Uses AI Label, Confirming Video Is AI-Generated

A screengrab of the viral video shows the influencer using an AI label, confirming that the clip is AI-generated (Photo Credits: Instagram/i.am.sanskar11)

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the viral video was created using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. A ticker on the "India's first pod taxi service in Mumbai" video stated that the Instagram influencer added an AI label to the content, thereby confirming that the viral clip was made using AI technology. We also found discrepancies in the caption of the post and the statement made by the content creator. In the video, Sanskar Nagwani is seen claiming that he has come to take a ride in the newly launched pod taxi network.

However, his caption states that Maharashtra will launch India's first pod taxi service in Mumbai soon. The caption further states that the viral video is a reel showing a glimpse of future India. According to our report in 2024, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has given a green signal to the pod taxi project in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The MMRDA has also appointed Sai Green Mobility as the concessionaire. Payal Gaming Viral Video Real or Fake? Payal Dhare Fans Claim Alleged MMS Leak Is AI Deepfake.

It is worth noting that the decision to approve the pod taxi project in BKC was taken during the 282nd executive committee meeting, chaired by the state chief secretary. While the project has been approved, the pod taxi network has not yet been launched in Mumbai. Hence, the alleged claim that India's first pod taxi network has been introduced in Mumbai is not true. The viral video showing the pod taxi network in Mumbai is an AI-generated video made by an Instagram influencer. It is unclear if the video was made to spread fake news or for fun.

