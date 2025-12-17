Authorities say the Kenyans were working illegally, processing refugee applications for white South Africans to support US President Trump’s efforts to bring them to the US.South Africa has arrested seven Kenyans for illegally working in the country on a United States program to resettle white Afrikaners, officials said Wednesday.

Also Read | Viral Video Showing ‘India’s First Pod Taxi Service’ in Mumbai Real or Fake? The Truth Is AI-Generated Clip Circulating Online.

"They were arrested and issued with deportation orders, and will be prohibited from entering South Africa again for a five-year period," the Department of Home Affairs said Wednesday.

Also Read | Govt Busts Fake WhatsApp News on Withdrawal of Post-Retirement Benefits, Including DA Hikes and 8th Pay Commission Revision, Under Finance Act.

US President Donald Trump, earlier this year, accused South Africa of discriminating against white minorities, especially Afrikaners, even suggesting they might be subject to a "genocide," and prioritizing them for a refugee resettlement program.

South Africa's government, rights groups and prominent Afrikaners have dismissed his claim as baseless.

What happened at the refugee processing facility?

The Kenyans, who were in South Africa on tourist visas according to the Department of Home Affairs, were employed by an intermediary organization that fast-tracked the processing of refugee applications.

They were detained during a Tuesday raid at a Johannesburg facility for working while on tourist visas, violating their entry conditions, the home affairs department said.

Two US officials were also briefly detained, according to US news reports.

"We are seeking immediate clarification from the South African government and expect full cooperation and accountability," Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, said.

The South African Department Home Affairs said no US official was arrested and there was no interference with the "refugee" program.

"The presence of foreign officials apparently coordinating with undocumented workers naturally raises serious questions about intent and diplomatic protocol," it added.

How many Afrikaners are migrating to the US?

Afrikaners are a white ethnic minority, largely descended from Dutch, German and French settlers. Afrikaner leaders ruled South Africa during the brutal apartheid regime of racial segregation that often saw the violent repression of Black South Africans.

After apartheid ended, the vast majority of Afrikaners chose to stay in South Africa rather than leave.

Despite being widely debunked, claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa have circulated for years in far-right forums. Trump cited it in February as a reason for cutting aid to South Africa.

Relations between Washington and Pretoria reached a low when his administration offered refugee status to Afrikaners.

Only a tiny number took up the offer, with around 1,000 expected to travel to the US this year.

Despite this, the US boycotted a Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, alleging without evidence that white farmers were "being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated."

The South African government, which includes Afrikaners, has vehemently denied all the claims.

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).