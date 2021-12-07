Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting tomorrow, the Indian equity market closed in the green on Tuesday as all sectors gained.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 886.51 points or 1.56 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 264.40 points or 1.56 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors that saw maximum gain were the metal sector that was up by 3.20, the realty sector was up by 2.58 per cent, and the banking sector that was up by 2.54 per cent. All sectors gained today by nearly a per cent each.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Tata Steel, which surged 3.63 per cent to Rs 1,149.35, followed by Axis Bank up by 3.60 per cent to Rs 687.20 per share. ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and State Bank of India (SBI) also traded with a positive bias today.

Meanwhile, only Asian Paints cracked by 0.22 per cent today. (ANI)

