Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 86 points or 0.19 per cent at 46,185 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 31 points or 0.23 per cent at 13,545.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal up by 2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.5 per cent and private bank by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, pharma major Cipla was the top gainer by moving up 3.7 per cent to Rs 783.75 per share. Metal giants Tata Steel and Hindalco gained by 2.1 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

The other prominent winners were IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC and L&T.

However, those which lost were Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HDFC Life.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks started the week with gains as investors gauged the chance of added US fiscal and monetary stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei added 0.6 per cent as a survey showed the mood among hard-hit Japanese businesses had improved in the December quarter. (ANI)

