Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is one lucky man. He has this incredible woman as his partner for life. We are talking about Georgina Rodriguez, a model and former shop assistant who has been with the Portuguese football legend since 2016. And Georgina’s identity does not end at being Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and mother and mother-figure of his kids. The 26-year-old has established herself as a social media personality courtesy of her alluring personality. Georgina Rodriguez recently posted a couple of hot pics looking absolutely gorgeous in red lace lingerie.

Georgina set the temperatures soaring on Sunday as she showed off her incredible figure in red lingerie in sizzling Instagram snaps. She captioned her pics, writing, “Amarse a uno mismo es el principio de una historia de amor eterna ❤️”. The caption when translated in English means “Loving yourself is the beginning of an eternal love story ❤️”. The promotional post also gave a sneak-peek inside her grand resident she shares with her billionaire boyfriend. There is a huge beautifully decorated and lit Christmas Tree in the room where Georgina shot her pics as she gets into the festive spirit during the holiday season.

GORGEOUS Georgina Rodriguez ❤️🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

We had earlier seen Cristiano’s ladylove’s major obsession with luxury fashion brand, Christian Dior while setting travel style goals. From puffed jackets to adventurous boots to cosy blanket, everything was from the premium brand.

Love For Cristiano and Christian Dior!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Georgina who gave birth to pair’s first child, a baby girl named Alana Martina works incredibly hard to maintain her famous curves. She likes to sweat it out in the gym along with her equally fitness freak boyfriend. However, she credited ballet to be the secret behind her well-toned body.

Fit and Fab!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

During her interview with the Women’s Health magazine, Georgina revealed how this particular dance form ensures people remain in the best condition. She further added that ballet not only supported her physically but also on a mental level. She highlighted the effect of the dance form, having a positive impact on her body and lifestyle. Note it down, ladies and gentlemen!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).