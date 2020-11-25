Mumbai, November 25: Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 277.40 points and Nifty up by 84.85 points.

The domestic stock markets opened on a positive note today, building on the record closing highs registered in the previous session.

At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 277.40 points or 0.62 per cent at 44,749.73. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,140.00, at 9:16 am, up by 84.85 points or 0.65 per cent.

