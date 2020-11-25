The annual Gold Glam & Style Awards were held in the city last night and winners are now taking to their social media accounts to share her achievements. The awards night was hosted by sending out invites to celebrities but the ceremony was hosted on a relatively smaller scale, courtesy COVID-19 pandemic. Celebs like Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others took to their Instagram account to share their pictures and videos with the big trophy. Check 'em out. Gold Awards 2019 Winners List: Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Chandna and Others Win Big At The Star-Studded Event (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Sidharth Shukla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Dheeraj Dhoopar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Sharad Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad_Malhotra009 (@sharadmalhotra009)

Shraddha Arya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Arjun Bijlani and Mohsin Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by {Arjun_bijlani_mylove }🇮🇩🇮🇳 (@arjun_bijlani_mylove)

Avneet Kaur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fan page (@sidneet.x.sidashi)

The award ceremony was hosted at the Westin in Mumbai and while celebs were asked to attend, the guest list was restricted to a lesser number of audiences. We extend our congratulations to all the winners from the last night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).