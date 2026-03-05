Mumbai, March 5: Domestic equity indices are expected to see stock-specific action on Thursday, March 5, 2026, as investors react to a flurry of corporate developments and institutional block deals. Shares of companies such as Bharat Forge (NSE: BHARATFORG), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (NSE: HINDUNILV), Polycab India (NSE: POLYCAB), and BSE Limited (NSE: BSE), among others, will be in the spotlight today, March 5, CNBC TV18 reported.

While global cues remain volatile due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the Indian market focus is shifting toward domestic earnings quality and sectoral reforms. Analysts suggest that the Nifty 50 may face resistance at higher levels, making individual stock selection critical for intraday traders and long-term investors alike. Why Is Stock Market Falling Today, March 4, 2026?

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, March 5:

Bharat Forge (NSE: BHARATFORG)

The industrial giant is in focus following reports of a significant uptick in its defense and aerospace vertical. Market participants are also monitoring the company's international heavy truck segment performance, which has shown resilience despite global supply chain fluctuations.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (NSE: HINDUNILV)

The FMCG major is under observation as it navigates shifting raw material costs. Investors are tracking HUL for any commentary on rural demand recovery and potential price adjustments in its home care and personal care categories. Penny Stocks in India March 2026: Guide to Multibagger Returns.

Polycab India (NSE: POLYCAB)

The wires and cables leader is likely to see traction following its latest expansion plans in the FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods) space. Technical analysts are watching the stock closely as it nears a critical resistance level on the daily charts.

BSE Limited (NSE: BSE)

The stock exchange operator remains in the news as transaction volumes in the derivatives segment continue to scale new highs. Any regulatory updates regarding exchange fees or listing norms could trigger further movement in the share price.

The Indian markets are currently operating in a "wait-and-watch" mode. While the domestic macroeconomic fundamentals remain stable, the surge in global oil prices and the rerouting of shipping lanes through the Indian Ocean have introduced new inflationary risks. Investors are advised to maintain a balanced portfolio with a mix of defensive FMCG plays and growth-oriented infrastructure stocks.

