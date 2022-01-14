Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Equity indices were trading weak on Friday amid mixed global cues.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was down by 0.51 per cent or 310.79 points at 60,924.51, while NSE Nifty was down by 0.66 per cent or 119.90 points at 18137.90.

HDFC, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Wipro and UPL were among the major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Cipla, IOC, L&T, Titan Company and Divis Labs. (ANI)

