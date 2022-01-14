Atletico Madrid has crashed out of the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22. Yeray Alvares & Nico Williams scored for Athletic Bilbao and thus Athletic Bilbao secured a 2-1 win over their opponents at the Kind Fahad Stadium.
Tweet:
😴 Good night, Athleticzales! 😊
💪 Our Supercopa defence continues!
🗓️ Sunday, January 16 🕢 19:30 CET#GeuriaDa 🏆 #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/q86h83hdnW
— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 13, 2022
Video Highlights:
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2022 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).