Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/Mediawire): Over 25 million heart failure cases worldwide and 8-10 million heart failure patients in India, which translates into 40% of global burden heart failure.

Around 17 million people die from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) every year.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 RT China Launch Reportedly Teased on Weibo By CEO Pete Lau.

World Heart Day is celebrated on September 29, with the aim to increase awareness on cardiovascular diseases and its global impact.

This World Heart Day, some great minds from all over the world came forward in the forum 'Eastmeets West' under the leadership of Dr Samuel Mathew and Dr Samin Sharma to discuss and debate on the latest interventions and management of heart disease and way forward.

Also Read | Centre Released Rs 1,15,000 Crore in Total Current FY to States, UTs to Meet GST Compensation Shortfall.

Dr Samuel Mathew is the pioneer in the field of Cardiology, recipient of 'Padma Shree' National Award and is known as the father of angioplasty in India, has introduced various newer techniques like Rotablation, Atherectomy, performed more than 15,000 angioplasties.

Being one of the program directors, Dr Mathew addressed all the delegates and shared his views about the rise in the complexity of coronary cases in India. As per him approximately two thirds of the patients in India have diabetes, where the caliber of coronary arteries gets smaller, and the progression of the disease is faster.

He further explained that in such complex cases with diabetes, he relies on the latest imaging modality Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) which helps him look inside of the artery and plan the procedure with precision.

Dr Samin Sharma, the Co-program director and world's leading cardiologist from Mount Sinai Hospital New York, USA.

Setting the tone of the event, Dr Sharma said "We have made considerable progress in coronary intervention in the last few decades. He believes that the latest generations DES withlong-term safety and efficacy data are the standard choice of treatment of complex coronary diseases in US". He also shared an imaging based case of blocked coronary artery with complexity, which was beamed live from New York.

Dr Gregg Stone, senior intervention cardiologist and program director of the biggest US international conference Transcatheter Therapeutics (TCT), shared during his talk (landmark trial EXCEL) that stenting with an FDA approved Everolimus eluting DES achieves the same clinical results with very low complications compared to the gold standard bypass surgery.

Sharing a global perspective from US, Dr Roxana Mehran, Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Research Mount Sinai Hospital elaborated about the latest evidence on shortening Dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) post stenting.

She highlighted "DAPT is a blood thinning medicine which needs to be taken by every patient post stenting for at least 1 year."

Dr Mehran shared her 2 latest clinical trials Xience 28 and Xience 90 where she had successfully discontinued one drug from the DAPT regimen at 28 days and 90 days in High bleeding risk (HBR) patients stented with everolimus eluting DES. This late breaking clinical trial are creating new dimensions of shortened DAPT regimen for the patients.

Times group additionallygot the opportunity to interact with another pioneer Dr Ashok Seth, recipient of 'Padma Bhushan' and 'Padma Shree' Award in 2003 and 2015 respectively and Chairman, Cardiovascular Sciences and Chief of Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, India.

In his opinion, the field of Interventional cardiology is advancing rapidly towards Optimized PCI. FFR is the guiding tool used world-over for assessing whether the artery is to be stented or not and OCT which provides a three-dimensional view of the blocked artery with a resolution 20 times better than Angiography. During his talk, he shared his experience of managing a complex calcified blocked artery with the help of OCT.

'iOPTICO' is the first ever clinical trial from India on Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). The primary investigator of trial, Dr Rony Mathew (HOD & Senior Consultant, Lisie Cardiology Dept.) said "OCT is the new approach to PCI procedure, it helps the operator to see better and get all the information's inside the diseased coronary artery."

He highlighted his clinical experience with imaging and how this high-resolution imaging helps in accurate decision making, strategizing the procedure precisely and optimize the outcome, thus leading to a 'PRECESION PCI' with better patient outcomes.

This Conference turned out to be a gold mine of information, with complete emphasis on exchange of knowledge on latest innovations and clinical trials by leaders in Interventional cardiology from both India and United States.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)