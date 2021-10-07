For the past couple of weeks, we have heard rumours regarding the launch, specifications and features of the OnePlus 9 RT smartphone. Now, according to a report from GizmoChina, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has teased the launch of OnePlus 9 RT in China on the Chinese micro-blogging website 'Weibo'. The device will be introduced as an upgrade to the OnePlus 9R which was launched earlier this year. OnePlus 9 RT Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Pete Lau's Weibo post reveals that the upcoming device in the T Series lineup will have a new name which will be unveiled tomorrow. However, Weibo does reveal the name of the smartphone which is 'OnePlus 9 RT'.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9 RT is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. For optics, it could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP or a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro/monochrome lens. At the front, the handset might sport a 16MP shooter. It is tipped to come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display, a 4,500mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).