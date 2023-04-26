Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): FICCI FLO Mumbai, under the aegis of Chairperson, Archana Khosla Burman launched key programs on entrepreneurship, upskilling and youth development at Pahaunch, the flagship event for 2023-24 at Jio Convention Centre, BKC. The event was graced by dignitaries and speakers like the Padma Shri Awardee and veteran actor and member of Lok Sabha, Hema Malini; Padma Shri Awardee for Trade & Industry and Chairperson & CEO, Kamani Tubes, Dr. Kalpana Saroj; the National Film Award Winner, multifaceted actor, director and producer, Pallavi Joshi; renowned corporate lawyer and one of the country's top Founders' Counsel, Vinayak Burman, Founder & Managing Partner of a leading pan India law firm, Vertices Partners; Samyak Chakrabarty, Co-founder, Nimaya (a not for profit career accelerator for girls); the veteran actress Tanuja along with her daughter and actress, Tanishaa Mukerji; Dr. Jaishree Sharad, an internationally renowned cosmetic dermatologist, Founder of Skinfinitii and an award winning author; and Naiyya Saggi, Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, the Good Community, and the Past National Presidents and the Past Chairpersons from the Mumbai chapter.

Chairperson, Archana Khosla Burman kick started the event with a presentation on the ethos of FICCI FLO as an organisation and the Mumbai chapter's vision and mission for the year. She was joined by the members of her Executive Committee Team, Neeta Lulla, Pooja Arambhan, Seema Saroj and Heena Shah to elaborate on the verticals for the year. The Guest of Honour, Hema Malini discussed her journey and her earnestness towards opportunities in a live Q n' A round with the audience steered by Chairperson, Archana Khosla Burman and Senior Vice Chairperson, Neeta Lulla. The occasion also saw Vinayak Burman, steering the conversation with Dr. Kalpana Saroj and Pallavi Joshi addressing critical questions related to mindsets and feminism as well as women entrepreneurship. This was followed by the unveiling of various collaborations.

FICCI FLO Mumbai in collaboration with Kalpana Saroj Foundation and Lawcubator launched Kalpana Saroj Udyogini Mahila Entrepreneurship Program for the empowerment of Dalit women entrepreneurs. This program aims to provide access to incubation centers and to industry specific mentors to aspiring and existing Dalit women entrepreneurs.

Unveiling collaboration with Good Communities of the Good Glamm Group for mothers' re-skilling, mothers' entrepreneurship camp, and scholarships for college students was done in an address by Naiyya Saggi. Collaboration for upskilling for young girls was also announced with an address by Samyak Chakrabarty.

Commenting on the occasion, Chairperson, Archana Khosla Burman said, "FICCI FLO Mumbai believes in creating impact programs that can improve the lives of women and substantially strengthen their contribution in the socio-economic advancement not only for themselves but for the country as well so that our economy can finally begin to realise its full potential. We are starting this term with initiatives for Dalit women entrepreneurs, recent mothers and girls and women with barriers so we can make a difference where it matters the most."

Founder, Kalpana Saroj Foundation, Dr Kalpana Saroj said, "Focused dedication and passion towards work is an absolute requirement for success. We, at Kalpana Saroj Foundation and our collaboration partners are passionate about uplifting those sections of the society that need it most. Udyogini will not just improve the lives of women in the Dalit community but fundamentally level the playing field for Dalit women entrepreneurs."

Navya Nanda Naveli and Samyak Chakrabarty Founders, Nimaya (a not for profit career accelerator for girls) said, "49% of India's population is women. Imagine the positive impact at a family, community and national level if were enabled to become drivers of socio-economic growth. We are excited to partner with FICCI FLO Mumbai under the leadership of its Chairperson, Archana Khosla Burman towards achieving the vision of gender equity."

Speaking on the partnership, Naiyya Saggi, Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, the Good Community said, "We are excited to partner with FICCI FLO Mumbai to make education, entrepreneurship and upskilling more accessible to our members. At The Good Glamm Group's vertical, The Good Community, we support causes through our purpose driven brand communities and believe that collaboration is key to creating positive social impact. We look forward to working together with FICCI FLO Mumbai on these initiatives."

An all-India forum for women, FLO has headquarters in New Delhi and 19 chapters' set-up across India, representing over 9000 + women entrepreneurs and professionals. With over 40 years of experience, FLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence in women through various workshops, seminars, conferences, talks, training, and capacity building programmes etc to encourage and facilitate inclusion of women's talents, skills, experiences and synergies across all sectors and levels of economic activity.

