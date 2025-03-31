VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: Findoc successfully hosted the fourth edition of its flagship event, Traders For Life (TFL 4.0), on March 28-29, 2025, at the Novotel Convention Centre, Jaipur. Building on the success of its previous editions, TFL 4.0 emerged as one of the most impactful knowledge-sharing, learning, and networking platforms for the trading community.

Focused on Algo and Options Trading, the event brought together a distinguished gathering of professional traders, HNIs, market experts, and enthusiasts keen on exploring India's dynamic derivatives markets.

Nitin Shahi, Executive Director, Findoc, welcomed all participants and set the theme of the event, underlining its vision to empower traders through knowledge and innovation.

The event was honoured by the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Shri Krishan Kumar Vishnoi, Minister of State for Sports, Youth Affairs, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Shri Prem Chand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Both leaders appreciated Findoc for choosing Jaipur for hosting this event and also shared their vision for India's growth, highlighting the pivotal role of youth and the financial sector in shaping the nation's future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Industry stalwarts such as Anay Mittal, Dinshaw Irani, Vishal Mehta, and Govind Jhawar delivered insightful sessions. A special highlight was the talk by Harshubh Mahesh Shah (HMS), recently featured in the Guinness World Records. His session on Financial Astrology received a standing ovation, especially during his felicitation by Hemant Sood, Managing Director of Findoc.

Speaking at the event, Hemant Sood expressed his pride in bringing TFL to Jaipur for the first time. He stated, "Rajasthan holds immense potential in the financial services sector, and it was a privilege to host TFL 4.0 in this vibrant state. We see a strong appetite for knowledge and trading innovation here, and we are committed to expanding Findoc's presence in Rajasthan in the coming months."

TFL 4.0 delivered valuable insights into trading strategies and wealth creation, along with enriching networking opportunities that fostered meaningful industry connections. The event received widespread appreciation for its impactful content and seamless execution.

With enthusiastic interest already building, TFL 5.0 is set to return even bigger, continuing its journey as one of India's most successful financial events.

