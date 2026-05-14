ITR Filing 2026: How You Can Download Form 26AS Through Your Bank Website Without Logging Into Income Tax Portal

Form 26AS, also known as the Annual Information Statement (AIS), is an important tax document that gives taxpayers a detailed summary of their financial transactions, including TDS, TCS, refunds, advance tax payments, and specified financial transactions. Under the new Income-Tax Act 2025, Form 26AS has been replaced by Form 168.

Usually updated after the Income Tax Department processes TDS returns filed by deductors, Form 26AS can be downloaded through the official Income Tax e-filing portal or directly through authorised bank websites without separately logging into the I-T portal.

How to Download Form 26AS Through Your Bank Website

Taxpayers can access Form 26AS through internet banking services if their PAN is linked with the bank account. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Log in to your bank’s net banking portal. Search for the ‘Tax Services’ or ‘Income Tax e-filing’ section. Click on the ‘Form 26AS’ option. You will be redirected to the TRACES website. Click on ‘Proceed’ in the pop-up window. Select the relevant financial year such as FY 2025-26 or AY 2026-27. Choose ‘HTML’ under the ‘View As’ option. Click on ‘View/Download’. Select ‘Export as PDF’ to save the document.

Once downloaded, taxpayers can view the information without password protection and also submit feedback if there are discrepancies in the displayed data. ITR Filing 2026: Which Income Tax Return Form Should Salaried Taxpayers and Freelancers Choose?

What Information Does Form 26AS Contain?

Form 26AS includes several important tax-related details, including:

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)

Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

Advance tax and self-assessment tax payments

Refund details

Specified Financial Transactions (SFT)

Demand and refund information

Pending and completed tax proceedings

TDS defaults, if any

Property transaction tax details under Section 194IA

The document displays both reported values and modified values after taxpayer feedback.

List of Authorised Banks

Several banks offer access to Form 26AS through net banking, including:

Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank, Federal Bank and others. ITR Filing 2026: Can You File Income Tax Return Now? Check Dates, Deadlines, Penalties and Key Benefits .

How to Download Form 26AS Through the Income Tax Portal

Taxpayers can also download Form 26AS directly from the Income Tax e-filing portal by logging in with their PAN or Aadhaar and password. After selecting ‘View Form 26AS’, users are redirected to the TRACES website where they can view or download the statement in PDF format.

Form 26AS remains one of the most important documents during ITR filing as it helps taxpayers verify taxes paid, refunds received and financial transactions recorded with the Income Tax Department.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).