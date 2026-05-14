Real Madrid host Real Oviedo at the Santiago Bernabéu in a fixture where both sides are playing for pride as the La Liga 2025–26 season nears its conclusion. Los Blancos, currently second in the table, are looking to bounce back from a demoralising 2-0 El Clásico defeat that effectively handed the title to rivals Barcelona. With their domestic title hopes extinguished, Madrid aim to consolidate their runner-up position, while Real Oviedo arrive in the capital as the first side officially relegated this season. FC Barcelona Evaluating Legal Response Following Allegations from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

However, Los Blancos fans have their eyes on the availability of star player Kylian Mbappe, who has been the talk of the town in Madrid over the past few weeks on and off the field.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Despite being named in the squad, Mbappe remains a significant doubt for tonight’s match as he continues to struggle with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. The 27-year-old was initially expected to return for the clash against Barcelona but withdrew from the squad at the eleventh hour after reporting discomfort during the final training session at Valdebebas.

Manager Álvaro Arbeloa was non-committal in his pre-match press conference, stating that the player's return depends entirely on his 'daily evolution' and that he would not be rushed back for a 'dead rubber' fixture. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Plays Down Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni Fight; Speaks on Jose Mourinho’s Possible Return.

The uncertainty surrounding Mbappé comes amidst a period of institutional instability for Real Madrid. A vocal section of the fanbase has expressed frustration over the Frenchman's perceived lack of commitment during this injury-riddled second half of the season, with a viral petition calling for his departure gaining traction online.

Tonight’s match provides a final home appearance for several players before the summer transfer window, and the reaction of the Bernabéu crowd toward both the team and the manager will be closely monitored as rumours of Jose Mourinho’s potential return continue to circulate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).