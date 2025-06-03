VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 3: In a major medical breakthrough for Rajasthan, doctors at Eternal Hospital, Jaipur, have successfully replaced the tricuspid heart valve without open-heart surgery - a first-of-its-kind procedure in the state. Until now, only the aortic and mitral valves could be replaced using transcatheter techniques, but Eternal Hospital's expert heart team has now achieved this milestone with the help of Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR).

Dr. Prem Ratan Degawat, Director of Mitral & Tricuspid Valve Therapy, Associate Director TAVR & Senior Structural Heart Disease Expert at Eternal Hospital who performed this procedure said that "The complex procedure was performed on a 57-year-old male patient from Jayal, Nagaur, who had previously undergone two open-heart surgeries - first in 1985 and again in 2017. Due to severe bleeding complications during the second surgery, including heavy bleeding, a third open-heart surgery was considered extremely high-risk.

The patient was facing serious health issues, including breathlessness, leg swelling, fluid accumulation in the abdomen, and fluid in the lungs for the past few months. Given his prior surgical history and deteriorating condition, open-heart surgery was ruled out.

The heart team at Eternal decided to proceed with TTVR, a cutting-edge, minimally invasive technique in which the damaged tricuspid valve is replaced via catheter - without opening the chest. The entire procedure was completed in just 30 minutes.

Fast recovery - Discharged in just three days

Dr. Prashant Dwivedi, Director & Incharge for Structural Heart Disease program at Eternal Hospital, shared that the patient made a swift recovery and was discharged within three days of the procedure.

He added, "Compared to traditional surgery, TTVR is much safer and allows for quicker recovery. In this case, the patient showed immediate improvement in symptoms."

The successful procedure was carried out under the guidance of internationally renowned interventional cardiologist Dr. Samin K. Sharma and senior cardiac surgeon Dr. Ajeet Bana, Cardiac Anaesthetist Dr Navneet Mehta, Dr J S Makkar and Dr Hemant Chaturvedi.

A new hope for high-risk patients

Mrs. Manju Sharma, Co-Chairperson of Eternal Hospital, said:

"Until now, patients who were considered inoperable had very limited options. With TTVR, we now have a new ray of hope for them."

Dr. Pracheesh Prakash, CEO of Eternal Hospital, added:

"Our mission is to ensure that world-class heart care is available to every citizen of Rajasthan. At Eternal Hospital, we're committed to bringing global innovations to local care every single day."

