Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 14: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is enabling small businesses, rural entrepreneurs, and women-led enterprises to thrive in the digital economy through dedicated interventions. It has hosted numerous training, capacity-building and onboarding workshops in particular enabling sellers, entrepreneurs from marginalized sections, areas where in digital literacy, ecommerce awareness has been lacking to ensure through market across & linkages leading to livelihood generation. Flipkart has collaborated with various government bodies, North Eastern Handloom, Handicrafts Development Corporation, National Rural Livelihood Mission, One District One Product initiative, also as partners of Government of Uttar Pradesh participated at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, to educate, orient, sellers under the One District One Product initiative and conducted training sessions for rural entrepreneurs.

In 2024 alone, Flipkart has conducted over 40 workshops across India covering rural belts supporting over 1500 rural women entrepreneurs, self help groups and micro, small entrepreneurs, sellers across India. Through strategic collaborations with NSDC, DPIIT, and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Flipkart has hosted orientation and training programs across India, in Jammu Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Goa and more. These further equip rural women, artisans, and micro-entrepreneurs with digital skills and marketplace access. By leveraging technology, partnerships, and financial inclusion, Flipkart continues to fuel the growth of India's MSME ecosystem, fostering self-reliance and economic empowerment at scale.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "Flipkart remains committed to strengthening India's e-commerce ecosystem, enabling millions of MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and SGHs to scale through technology, innovation, and a robust marketplace. Through our PAN-India workshops, we are enabling small businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive, driving self-reliance and inclusive growth. As we innovate constantly, we continue to explore new ways to leverage e-commerce to uplift and empower all sections of society, ensuring MSMEs play a key role in India's journey towards a leading economy."

The company is committed to driving MSME growth through technology-driven solutions, financial inclusion, and digital empowerment. Programs like Flipkart Samarth enable artisans, small businesses, and rural entrepreneurs to scale, while Flipkart's commitment to 'Made in India' products strengthens local industries. The Flipkart Samarth initiative, launched in 2019, has positively impacted over 1.8 million livelihoods across 28 states & union territories in India, preserving over 100 traditional art forms and fostering growth among thousands of sellers. The program has expanded its seller base by 300%. By leveraging AI, supply chain innovation, and deep marketplace insights to help MSMEs grow, Flipkart is driving inclusive economic growth and shaping the future of India's digital commerce landscape.

