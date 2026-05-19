Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of May 19, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today, May 19? Don't worry, we have got you covered. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially release the results of the Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw in a short while. Conducted under strict government supervision to ensure transparency, the 12 draw remains one of the most popular legal lottery events in the country, attracting thousands of participants across India.

One lucky ticket holder will receive the guaranteed top prize of INR 1 crore for winning the Dear Shine Tuesday lottery. The Nagaland State Lottery operates the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery with an affordable entry price point of INR 7 per ticket, utilising a multi-tiered payout design to distribute winnings among a broader base of participants. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of May 18, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Shine Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries mandates a formal validation process for all individuals holding winning tickets of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery. To receive their payouts, winners of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw must officially submit their physical claim within 30 days of the draw date. The claim package requires the presentation of the intact, unaltered original lottery ticket along with valid government-approved identification and passport-sized photographs.

Nagaland is one of 13 states in India permitted by law to operate state-run lottery schemes, governed under the central provisions of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998. The "Dear" weekly matrix organises distinct themes for every day of the week, with the "Dear Shine" edition anchoring the Tuesday afternoon slot at 1:00 PM, followed by the "Dear Destiny" evening draw at 8:00 PM. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today, May 19, include "Nagaland State Lottery Dear Shine Tuesday result today", "Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery result 1 PM", "Nagaland lottery result today 1 PM live", "Dear Shine Tuesday lottery result May 19" and "Nagaland State Lottery result today afternoon".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).