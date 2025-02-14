The third edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) is upon us with five teams once again aiming for the title. Mumbai Indians and Royal challengers Bengaluru are previous winners while Delhi Capitals side was finalist on both occasions. In the WPL 2025 season, there will be 22 matches over three weeks, with top players from across the globe taking centre stage. As per the format of the tournament, each team will play against other team twice in a double round-robin league format. The round Robin stage will conclude on March 11. Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana Ruled Out of Upcoming WPL 2025 With Injuries; Parunika Sisodia and Nuzhat Parween Named As Replacements by MI-W and RCB-W Respectively.

As per the standings, the top team with most points and better run rate if points are level, will directly qualify for the final while the second- and third-placed teams will play in the Eliminator, on March 13. The winner of the Eliminator will meet the table toppers in the final on March 15. Check out the updated WPL 2025 points table with net run rate below. WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma ‘Loves Challenges’, UP Warriorz Captain Expresses Desire to Do Better in Women’s Premier League Season 3.

2025 WPL Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

Team MP W L NR NRR Points Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru UP Warriorz

(Abbreviations: MP: Matches played, W: Wins, L: Losses, NR: No Result, NRR: Net Run Rate)

There are many star players missing in the WPL 2025 season, yet the franchises are loaded with many high performing individuals and match winners making the season even more interesting. Smriti Mandhana (RCB), Ashleigh Gardner (GG), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI), Deepti Sharma (UPW) and Meg Lanning (DC) have all claimed to better their performances in the upcoming matches with aim to capture the WPL 2025 title.

