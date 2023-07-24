New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pumped Rs 153,539 crore in India so far in 2023-24 as Indian equity markets continue to attract FPIs, official data put out by the central government showed on Monday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid down data on net Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) in India during the last three years and the current financial year. In 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23, the net FPI investments were Rs 267,100 crore, Rs (-) 122,241, and Rs (-) 40,936 crore, respectively.

Sitharaman’s response in Lok Sabha today was in reply to a query by a member whether there has been an increase in foreign institutional investment in the country.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained net buyers in Indian stock markets for the fifth straight month, according to data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL). The foreign funds making their way into Indian stocks buoyed the broader market as the indices have been touching their respective fresh peaks every now and then.

The Union Finance Minister was also asked whether the inflation has reduced due to FPI inflow in the country.

“Inflation is determined by various factors like supply and demand side dynamics, input prices, seasonal changes in prices and monetary variables like money supply and interest rates,” she responded.

Retail inflation, indicated by Consumer Price Index, averaged 4.6 per cent during the first quarter of 2023-24 (April-June 2023), which was lower than the inflation of 6.2 per cent recorded during the last quarter of the previous year (January-March 2023). (ANI)

