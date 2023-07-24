New York, July 24: In a terrifying incident, an unarmed black man encountered an attack by a police officer's K-9 dog while attempting to surrender to the authorities. Even more concerning was the fact that an Ohio State Trooper had explicitly advised the officers against releasing the dog during the incident. The man had his hands raised in surrender, yet the dog pounced on him.

The incident occurred on July 4 when law enforcement officers engaged in a lengthy pursuit of a semi-tractor trailer driven by 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose. The pursuit was initiated due to a missing mud flap on the vehicle and its failure to stop for an inspection, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said. After the use of tire deflation devices, commonly known as "stop sticks," for the second time, the semi-tractor trailer finally came to a stop on a state highway approximately 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Columbus. Dog Attack in US: Minor Boy Mauled to Death by Four Canines in Idaho, Mother Injured While Saving Him.

The video of the incident has surfaced online. In the video, Rose was seen standing in front of the vehicle with his hands raised as law enforcement officials ordered him to get on the ground. Shortly thereafter, despite a state trooper's explicit instructions not to release the dog, an officer from the Circleville Police Department deployed a police dog on Rose. US: TSA Dog Handler Removed After Video of Him Pulling, Dragging K-9 at Detroit Metro Airport Goes Viral.

According to Circleville Public Safety Director Douglas Debord, the city is presently examining the incident involving the police K9 unit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the driver was promptly administered first aid, and emergency medical personnel were summoned for assistance. After the incident, Rose was taken into custody, and the case is currently under investigation, as stated by OSHP.

