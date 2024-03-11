VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) is convening a roundtable conference in Delhi on March 15th to delve into discussions regarding the advancement of the Evolving National Citizen Security Culture campaign. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has principally accepted the concept and assured support. The campaign aims to develop and implement a comprehensive initiative to foster a sense of national security culture, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards safeguarding its citizens and fortifying its societal fabric. By utilizing a multi-faceted approach that incorporates methodologies, processes, public awareness events, government engagement and the active participation of universities and civil society organizations, this campaign seeks to enhance the knowledge, skills, and awareness of citizens in ensuring their own safety and contributing to national security.

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) is supporting the event and a high-level delegation will be participating in the event. The round table is being convened by Kunwar Vikram Singh chairman of the central association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI). Distinguished individuals representing diverse sectors will lend their expertise as keynote speakers at the round table, the esteemed lineup includes Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman CAPSI, Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, Sh. Bhagwan Shankar, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Sikkim, Former Jt. Secretary (PM) MHA, Lt. Gen Vinod G Khandare, Principal Adviser, Ministry of Defence, GOI, Lt. Gen AB Shivane, Lt. Gen Shokin Chauhan, Maj Gen R S Bhaduria, Prof Ajay Darshan Behera, Lt. Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan, Former General officer of Indian Army & Former Director General, Assam Rifles. Dr. Deep Narain, Maj Gen Piyush Gupta. Dr. D K Giri, Consulting Editor, Brighter Kashmir, Maj. Gen Pankaj Saxena, Maj Gen Deepak Sapra, Maj. Gen. Vishwas Rao, Mr. Krishna Vatsa Swarup, Member, NDMA, MHA, Mr. Viresha Bhawra, IPS, DG, Mr. Ramphal, IPS(Retd), Former Director/NCRB, MHA, Mr Shambhu Singh, IAS(Retd), Former JS(NE), MHA, Mr. Vishwanath V Katti, President, Mr. Anil Puri, Vice President, Mr. Sanjeev Paul, Vice President, Mr. Sudhir Bhasin, Vice President, Mr. Deo Prakash Singh, Chapter President, Ms. Rupal Sinha, Board of Governor, Mr. Anil Dhawan, Vice President (Technology), among others.

Mr Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman, CAPSI said,"In fostering a National Security Culture, we are committed to creating a supportive atmosphere that nurtures growth. It is important to create a culture of security within organizations. This means promoting a mindset where security is not treated as an afterthought, but incorporated into every aspect of our work processes. It involves regularly assessing and updating security measures, training employees on security protocols, and fostering a proactive approach to identifying and addressing vulnerabilities. It is crucial to remember that security is an ongoing process. It's not a one-time job but something that requires continuous attention and adaptation."

For India, evolving its National Citizen Security culture is crucial to protect its citizens, empower communities, prevent security threats, counter extremism, promote social harmony, foster economic growth and enhance cooperation at both national and international levels. It is a comprehensive and holistic approach that ensures the safety, well being and development of the nation and its people.

Remember, security is everyone's responsibility. It is up to each of us to prioritize and actively participate in safeguarding our online presence and protecting our valuable information. By remaining vigilant, informed, and proactive, we can contribute to a safer digital world for ourselves and future generations.

Project Objectives:

* Develop methodologies and processes for promoting national security culture.

* Create public awareness events to educate citizens about security threats and the importance of personal and national security

* Establish government engagement strategies to facilitate collaboration between authorities, citizens and relevant stakeholders.

* Emphasize the role of universities in fostering a culture of security through research, education and community engagement.

* Facilitate the active involvement of civil society organizations in promoting citizen participation and empowerment in national security efforts.

