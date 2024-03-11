New Delhi, March 11: Vivo is preparing to launch its upcoming foldable smartphones, the Vivo X Fold 3 and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The Vivo X Fold 3 and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are expected to set new standards in the foldable phone segment. The X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro is anticipated to come with advanced features and specifications and might be placed in the premium smartphone segment.

As per a report of ABP Live, the Vivo X Fold 3 and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro key specifications have been leaked ahead of their expected launch for this month. The leaks suggest that the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 series smartphones might come with new designs and with the latest features for its customers. OnePlus Nord CE4 Launch Confirmed for April 1; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming OnePlus Smartphone.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Vivo X Fold 3 Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model will likely to be one of the first foldable smartphones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Both the Vivo X Fold 3 and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are rumoured to come with an IPX8 rating. The smartphones are also expected to include Vivo's proprietary V3 imaging chipset. The Vivo X Fold 3 and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro might run on the Android 14-based OriginOS 4. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for March 19, to Sport Sony IMX890 OIS Camera; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

The Vivo X Fold 3 is also expected to come in two colour variants that might include Black and White. The Vivo X Fold 3 is rumoured to come with a price tag of CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs 92,100) and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to be priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,15,100).

