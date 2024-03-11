In a bid to qualify for the knockouts of the Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz would be taking on out-of-form Gujarat Giants in their last round-robin match.

UP Warriorz are currently placed in the fourth spot of the WPL 2024 points table and are tied are 6 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore. While RCB have a better net run rate than UP, they would be hoping to grab a big win against the Giants so that they can join Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the knockouts of the tournament.

The Women's Premier League 2024 has not been the way Gujarat Giants would have liked. GG have been able to win just a single match in the tournament so far and now would be hoping to end the tournament with wins against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. WPL 2024: ‘It’s a Learning More Than a Failure for Richa Ghosh’, Says Jemimah Rodrigues After Delhi Capitals’s One-Run Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

When Is GG-W vs UP-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

UP Warriorz face Gujarat Giants in match 18 of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Monday, March 11. The GG-W vs UP-W match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs UP-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel TV channels to catch the live action of the GG-W vs UP-W match 18 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GG-W vs UP-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GG-W vs UP-W Match 18 of TATA WPL 2024 in India. Delhi Capitals are likely to come out on top, given their form this season.

