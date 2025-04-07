PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: In a significant move within Bollywood, seasoned film executive Khyati Madaan, who previously spearheaded marketing strategies at major studios including Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Disney India, and Maddock Films, has now turned producer. After 10 years of driving successful campaigns for over 50 films--including Dear Zindagi, Raees, Badla, Kick, Tamasha, Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Jungle Book, and Bhediya--Khyati is now channeling her insights and expertise into producing films audiences truly want to experience on the big screen, under her newly launched banner, Not Out Entertainment.

An alumnus of two of India's most prestigious institutes--the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)--Khyati is an outsider who entered Bollywood without any prior industry connections. She first gained attention in the film industry while still a student in 2011, when she developed India's first statistical box-office prediction model, accurately forecasting the performance of 32 films with an impressive 95% accuracy rate. The Indian film industry rarely sees outsider producers, especially those with strong academic credentials, making Khyati's profile uniquely refreshing.

Discussing her vision as a producer, Khyati candidly shares, "Bollywood is at an interesting crossroads. Despite having more access to audience feedback and data than ever before, many films are still failing to connect at the box office. As a producer, my ambition is to revive or bring Bollywood's overlooked genres that audiences genuinely want to enjoy on the big screen. It's about making storytelling truly democratic again."

Not Out Entertainment's initial slate already signals Khyati's commitment to delivering diverse content with mainstream appeal. First up is a sequel to a hit musical thriller franchise that recently wrapped shooting and is slated for theatrical release this summer. Further details will be officially announced soon.

In another exciting development, Khyati has signed one of YRF's most acclaimed writer-directors, Habib Faisal, known for his National Award-winning family entertainer Do Dooni Chaar and the critically acclaimed blockbuster Ishaqzaade. Faisal returns to mainstream cinema with a heartwarming slice-of-life drama set in Delhi, capturing the relatable charm reminiscent of his earlier work. Featuring National Award-winning actors, the project's official cast and title announcements will follow shortly.

Completing her debut lineup is Abhootpurva (meaning "Unprecedented"), an intriguingly original film blending tragic romance with horror-comedy--a genre combination Khyati humorously labels a "Rom-Hor-Com." Set against the nostalgic backdrop of 1990s Agra, it promises an old-school, innocent romantic charm while delivering an entertaining experience that sets it apart from typical Bollywood fare. The film is slated to go on floors this year; cast and crew details are currently being kept under wraps.

In addition to these three initial films, Not Out Entertainment is currently in the casting stages for two more projects: a controversial biopic and another genre-bending mass-entertainer. They are set to venture into sports content next, starting with the development of an innovative cricket show that promises to offer a fresh perspective beyond the conventional.

