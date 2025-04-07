BLACKPINK is undoubtedly one of the biggest K-Pop groups globally, with fans even drawing parallels with Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS. The YG Entertainment K-Pop girl group made their debut in 2016 with the song "Whistle". Not to forget their successful solo careers. Each one of them has stood out in their solo projects as well. Jennie was the first BP member to embark on a solo career with the track "Solo" in 2018, which topped the Billboard World Digital Songs Chart. However, over the years, the 29-year-old singer and rapper has faced criticism for her lacklustre performance, off-lip syncing and dull stage presence during her stage performances and tours. Amid this, a video of her claiming to lead the group has gone viral online. BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rose and Lisa Slammed for Using ‘N-Word’ in Pre-Debut Videos; Netizens React As ‘YG Leaker’ Exposes Racism in K-Pop Industry.

Jennie Claims To ‘Lead’ Fellow BLACKPINK Members in Viral Video

Jennie, who has been riding high with the success of her debut solo album "Ruby", also kicked off her solo tour, "The Ruby Experience", in Los Angeles on March 6, 2025. However, the K-Pop star has been subject to a wave of criticism after videos of performances lacking energy went viral online. Users on Reddit even claimed that her background dancers overshadowed her during the performance. Amid all this, a video of the "You & Me" singer from a recent interview has gone viral, where she talks about her trainee days and how she allegedly set an example for other members by taking the lead.

In the interview with Zane Lowe, Jennie could be heard saying, "I know this so well. I know what to do and I know how to do it. There was side of me that tells me all the time back in the trainee days. I don't think that necessarily made me think for everyone like 'I need to lead', but because I was going on a clear path, it was easier for the rest of the girls to see maybe, where shes's taking..."

Check Out Jennie’s Viral Interview Video

How she thinks she is leading them when she can’t even move herself? https://t.co/WQEuJ3i7Ox pic.twitter.com/CcEt953AaV — ˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@Pushingpwu) April 5, 2025

Amid the ongoing backlash Jennie has been facing for her "lazy dancing," it was not surprising to see her recent interview clip draw so much criticism. The clip quickly sparked strong reactions, with netizens trolling Jennie left and right for her comments.

A user wrote, "I could understand if Lisa, Rosé, or Jisoo said this. They’ve each led the group in some ways. But Jennie? Not really." Another user commented, "She was a bully. Has a main character syndrome bcs of yg always favoring her, connection to her mom was rich and powerful in company. Others trainees didn't dare to argued with her. No wonder she didn't hesitate for being lazy on stage." BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie Caught Kissing? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Photo Shared by ‘YG Leaker’.

Fans Lash Out at Jennie for Her Comments in the Viral Video

I could understand if Lisa, Rosé, or Jisoo said this. They’ve each led the group in some ways. But Jennie? Not really https://t.co/lu0JlP20vw — Love (@Love452276) April 5, 2025

Unofficial Leader of BLACKPINK?

Longest BP Trainee Privileges?

She was a bully. Has a main character syndrome bcs of yg always favoring her, connection to her mom was rich and powerful in company. Others trainees didn't dare to argued with her. No wonder she didn't hesitate for being lazy on stage. https://t.co/Wy4H20XHqd — ariel louis (@arielouis17) April 5, 2025

Another Used Defended Jennie

why are people cutting the part where jennie says the other members like it that way and that at end they all complete each other. why is it so easy for people to create lies around jennie? pic.twitter.com/XPSTDtGkL7 — $ (@uzer0016) April 6, 2025

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's upcoming 2025 World Tour is set to kick off at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5, 202,5, with stops in North America, Europe and Asia before wrapping up in Tokyo in January 2026.

