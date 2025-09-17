VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: The culinary innovation that is delighting health-conscious food lovers worldwide: Avocado Oats Toasts, created by celebrity chef Meghna Kamdar.

In her latest reel, Chef Meghna reimagines the classic toast with a nutritious twist, crispy, golden oats bread topped with creamy, zesty homemade guacamole. The recipe has generated impressive traction on social media, resonating with audiences seeking flavourful yet wholesome alternatives to traditional meals.

Designed for anyone on a health or weight-loss journey who still craves indulgence, this recipe combines a crispy oats base, creamy guacamole topping, and vibrant garnishes, proving that flavour and fitness can go hand in hand.

Recognising the growing popularity, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) highlights this recipe as a testament to avocado's versatility in contemporary cooking. With its balance of nutrition and indulgence, this avocado-powered toast is more than a passing trend, it's a lifestyle choice, giving health-conscious individuals a flavourful way to stay on track with their wellness journey.

Detailed recipe:

To Make Guacamole-

- Cut the avocado, scoop it, take it in bowl and squeeze half lime juice.

- Then mash it coarsely.

- Into that add, finely chopped 1 medium size tomato, finely chopped 1 small onion, 1-2 green chillies finely chopped (as per your taste), 1/4 cup finely chopped coriander and salt. Keep it aside.

- If you want, you can crush some black pepper also.

To Make Oats Base -

- In a mixing bowl, take 1 cup instant or rolled oats.

- Into that add salt and some crush black pepper.

- Then add, water as required. I have used 1/4 cup water.

- Mix everything well, keep it aside for 10 minutes. (Let the oats get soaked into water properly).

- After 10 minutes, heat the pan on medium flame, grease it with oil and spread thin layer of oats mixture.

- If you want you may drizzle some oil or butter.

- Let it cook on both the sides till it's done.

- Pro Tip: In between, keep pressing with spatula so that you will get crispy texture.

- Throughout the process, heat should be on medium flame, so that you get crispy oats base.

- Next take it out on a wire rack, let it cool down for a minute.

To assemble the Avocado Oats Toast-

- Generously spread prepared Guacamole on the oats toast.

- Garnish with pomegranate seeds and mildly toasted white and black sesame seeds.

About the World Avocado Organisation:

The World Avocado Organisation is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world - including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organisation promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public. To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com.

