The Summer I Turned Pretty is nearing its final chapter. The popular teen drama, based on Jenny Han’s trilogy, has been slowly but surely taking over all our social media. Whether you watch the love triangle between Isabel Conklin (Lola Tung), Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Caselengo), or not, you have surely heard of it. And as the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 inches closer, the internet is already abreast with fan theories and predictions on what the end game will be, how the episode will unfold and what fans can expect from the show. Here are the top 5 predictions of what to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11.

1. Belly Conrad in Paris

The last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty ends on a cliffhanger as we witness Conrad re-routing his flight to Paris and choosing to visit Belly as he heads to Brussels for a medical conference. The last episode is sure to capture Conrad and Belly’s reunion in Paris, just in time for Belly’s birthday weekend. Fans are eager to see how they reconnect and if their love story will re-enlighten immediately.

TSITP Predictions

ep 11 predictions : BELLYCONRAD PARIS DIARIES MORE BELLYCONRAD BELLYCONRAD ENDGAME BELLYCONRAD WEDDING BELLYCONRAD, BELLYCONRAD AND BELLYCONRAD BELLYCONRAD FUTURE MONTAGE HOPEFULLY — Tani 🎀 tsitp spoilers (@conradsinfinte) September 16, 2025

2. Jeremiah & Denise’s Story

Team Jeremiah fans were heartbroken when Belly and Jeremiah broke up their wedding and went their separate ways. While some still held on to the hope of the Belly Jere ending, others were happy with the sombre but healthy goodbye that they experienced in the last episode. The fun and engaging equation between Jeremiah and Denise, where they are honest, clear and still loving to each other has led people to hope for a Denise Jere ending.

Jeremiah and Denise Equation

THIS! we can see that they're building a mature relationship of denise and jeremiah, she actually challenges him, doesn't "baby sit", denise made me actually to stand up to jeremiah and enjoy their scenes #TheSummerITurnedPretty https://t.co/MghNBAfy26 pic.twitter.com/zXtSFC7cK0 — je ✨ (@ttpdhearts) September 10, 2025

3. Belly’s Return to Cousins

While following Belly’s journey of self-exploration in Paris has been exciting and enriching, fans are eager to watch a more grown and happy Belly come back to Cousins Beach and revisit the house. The summer house has been an integral part of the show and the show surely must have more memories there.

V-Day Flashback

VALENTINE’S DAY FLASHBACK IN THREE DAYS THERE ARE NO MORE ALTERNATIVES pic.twitter.com/3VgeJOeTq4 — m ✧* tsitp spoilers (@mlovessfilmss) September 14, 2025

4. The Valentine’s Day Flashback

Book fans have been served a 7-course meal when it comes to all things Belly Conrad that they imagine. However, there is one book flashback that is yet to be seen, and fans are eager to watch it translated to the screens. The story is of course the Valentine’s Day flashback of when Belly and Conrad were dating, four years ago. The heart-warming flashback showed how Conrad drove four and a half hours, just to meet Belly on Valentine’s Day and they spent the night watching the stars in her front yard. The story also ends with an iconic line from Belly - He gave me the moon and stars, infinity.

It's Time

Following your heart is 100% your look, Connie baby 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iUI9zwEqip — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) September 15, 2025

The Belly Conrad Endgame

While the show and Jenny Han tried their best to keep the end game a secret and create suspense, most fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have resolved to the Belly Conrad end game. From the show’s socials to Prime Video, everyone has posted some goes to the Belly Conrad love story, and fans are eager to witness this happy ending come to life.

The last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to release on September 17 at 12.30 PM IST on Prime Video. This will mark the end of the series, which has been loved and cherished by fans since 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).