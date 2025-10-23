PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: A groundbreaking advancement in vehicle tracking and anti-theft systems is on the horizon. Dr. Murtaza Ali Hamid, the inventor of Fuel Burn Radiation Technology (FBRT), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mr. Minesh Adani, Founder of Urja Adani Group, to commercialize and expand this revolutionary innovation across India and globally.

The Fuel Burn Radiation Technology is designed to address the growing challenge of vehicle theft and loan defaulter tracking by eliminating the need for traditional GPS devices. Instead, the system leverages fuel combustion signals and radiation patterns to determine vehicle location, even in areas with poor satellite connectivity or internet interference.

"Our technology provides a breakthrough solution to one of India's most persistent problems--vehicle theft and tracking loan defaults," said Dr. Hamid. "By partnering with Urja Adani Group, we aim to bring this innovation to the mainstream and enhance India's technological infrastructure for smarter mobility and stronger security."

The technology will be integrated with Google Maps and will operate through a dedicated mobile application, ensuring seamless real-time tracking for individuals, financial institutions, and law enforcement agencies.

The Urja Adani Group will set up a state-of-the-art data center and satellite access hub in Kutch, Gujarat, to manage data operations and ensure nationwide coverage. The total initial investment for the project is estimated at ₹150 crores, with the product rollout expected in Q4 FY 2025-26.

Following its launch in India, the consortium plans to expand operations to Dubai, Germany, and Singapore, marking the beginning of a global adoption phase.

"Urja Adani Group has always believed in the power of innovation to transform industries," said Mr. Minesh Adani. "With Fuel Burn Radiation Technology, we're not just tracking vehicles--we're redefining the future of mobility security and data intelligence."

The Fuel Burn Radiation Technology is anticipated to be a game-changer in combating vehicle theft and aiding financial institutions in tracking defaulted assets, thereby supporting law enforcement and boosting financial sector security.

Urja Adani Group is a leading Indian conglomerate with diversified interests in energy, infrastructure, and technology. Committed to innovation and sustainability, the Group continuously strives to create long-term value and contribute positively to India's economic growth and global technological presence.

About Fuel Burn Radiation Technology (FBRT)

Fuel Burn Radiation Technology is an advanced vehicle tracking solution that detects and interprets radiation patterns generated during fuel combustion. Unlike traditional GPS systems, FBRT functions independently of physical trackers, offering highly accurate, interference-resistant, and real-time tracking capabilities. This innovation is poised to revolutionize vehicle recovery, asset tracking, and anti-theft technology worldwide.

