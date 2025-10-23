Bhopal, October 23: Every Diwali, new firecracker trends emerge, but this year’s dangerous craze, the “carbide gun” or “desi firecracker gun”, has caused a public health emergency in Madhya Pradesh. In just three days, more than 122 children across the state were hospitalised with severe eye injuries, and 14 have lost their eyesight permanently.

Vidisha district is the hardest hit, where local markets openly sold these crude devices despite a government ban issued on October 18. Priced between INR 150 and INR 200, these makeshift carbide guns explode violently, causing devastating injuries to users. Bhopal: Over 60 Hospitalised, Many Children Suffer Severe Injuries Including Vision Loss Due to Dangerous Calcium Carbide ‘Pipe Guns’ During Diwali (Video).

What Is a Carbide Gun?

A carbide gun (also called a “carbide pipe gun,” “desi firecracker gun,” or “mini cannon”) is an improvised explosive device often used as a firecracker. It works by producing flammable acetylene gas from a chemical reaction between calcium carbide and water. When ignited, the gas explodes, propelling plastic or metal fragments and hot gases towards the user’s face. This can cause severe burns, shrapnel wounds, and permanent eye damage or blindness. What Is the Water-Calcium Carbide Cannon Aka 'Pollution-Free' Firecracker Going Viral Before Diwali? How Safe Is It for Kids and the Environment?

Why Carbide Guns Are So Dangerous?

The explosion is unpredictable and can rupture eyeballs, cause facial burns, and send high-speed shrapnel flying.

Toxic fumes and carbide vapors can severely damage eyes and lungs.

Lack of safety regulations makes these illegal devices highly risky and potentially deadly.

Seventeen-year-old Neha, now recovering at Hamidia Hospital, tearfully recalled how a homemade carbide gun explosion blinded her eye. Another teenager, Raj Vishwakarma, lost an eye after trying to imitate viral Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts videos promoting the “Firecracker Gun Challenge.”

Carbide Gun Injuries Spike in Madhya Pradesh During Diwali

Authorities in Vidisha have arrested six people for illegally selling these devices. Police inspector RK Mishra emphasized strict action against sellers and promoters to curb this hazardous trend.

Hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior are overwhelmed with young patients suffering burns, ruptured pupils, and permanent blindness. Hamidia Hospital admitted 26 children in just 72 hours. Dr Manish Sharma, CMHO at Hamidia, explained the explosions release metal fragments and carbide vapors that cause severe retinal injuries, with some victims needing ICU care and facing uncertain vision recovery.

These makeshift guns are made from plastic or tin pipes, loaded with calcium carbide, gunpowder, and matchstick heads. When ignited, they create violent blasts that send shrapnel and burning gases directly at users’ faces. Sold as “mini cannons” in roadside stalls, they come without any safety controls.

