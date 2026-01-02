New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Gabion Technologies India Limited ("Gabion"), a geotechnical engineering and infrastructure solutions company, today announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 36,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each through a 100% Book Built Issue, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited.

IPO Schedule

* Anchor Book Opens/Closes: Monday, January 05, 2026* IPO Opens: Tuesday, January 06, 2026* IPO Closes: Thursday, January 08, 2026* Tentative Listing: On the BSE SME Platform (Date to be announced)

The price band and minimum bid lot will be announced in all editions of Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) at least two working days prior to the issue opening.

Offer Structure

* Total Offer: Up to 36,00,000 equity shares* Fresh Issue: Up to 36,00,000 equity shares* Offer for Sale (OFS): Nil

Investor Allocation

* Not more than 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)* Not less than 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs)* Not less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)* Up to 60% of QIB portion may be allocated to Anchor Investors

Use of IPO Proceeds

* Funding Working Capital Requirements* Capital Expenditure for Plant & Machinery* General Corporate Purposes* Public Issue Expenses

About Gabion Technologies India Limited

Incorporated in 2008 and headquartered in New Delhi, Gabion Technologies is engaged in providing critical infrastructure protection solutions including slope stabilization, river training works, high embankment retaining structures, erosion control solutions, ash pond lining solutions. The company operates a manufacturing unit in Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh) with expansion plans toward a proposed unit in Assam. Gabion works with government, industrial, and private sector clients across India's infrastructure and development ecosystem.

Key Highlights

1. Gabion Technologies India Ltd is an integrated geo-engineering solutions provider, specializing in the design, manufacturing, trading, and installation of gabions, slope stabilization and rockfall protection systems, and geosynthetic materials and solutions.

2. With over 15 years of operations, the company has delivered more than 75 projects across roads, railways, airports, irrigation, mining, defense and riverfront protection in 29 Indian states & Union Territories.

3. Operations are backed by an ISO/BIS-certified manufacturing facility at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, with in-house testing, quality control and a fleet of 170+ machines.

4. Gabion has a growing regional footprint through subsidiaries in Bangladesh and Nepal.

