Mumbai, January 2: Realme 16 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G and OPPO Reno 15 5G are expected to launch in India in early January 2026. The upcoming smartphones represent notable upgrades over their predecessors, focusing on improved performance, larger batteries and enhanced durability, targeting different segments of the mid-range and upper mid-range smartphone market.

A key trend across these launches is the move towards higher battery capacities using silicon-carbon technology. While earlier models typically offered batteries around 5,000mAh, the new generation is expected to push beyond 5,500mAh, improving endurance without significantly increasing device thickness. Improved ingress protection is also becoming more common, with several models expected to offer official IP ratings. OPPO Reno 15 5G Launch in India Soon With Snapdragon Processor and AMOLED Display; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Redmi Note 15 5G Expected Price, Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to be priced between INR 17,999 and INR 22,999 in India. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and high peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. Camera specifications are likely to include a 108MP primary rear sensor capable of 4K video recording. The device is reported to house a battery of around 5,500mAh with support for 45W fast charging.

Realme 16 Pro 5G Expected Price, Specifications and Features

The Realme 16 Pro 5G is expected to sit in the upper mid-range segment, with pricing likely to start above INR 30,000. The smartphone is reported to feature a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and a 200MP primary rear camera. It is also expected to focus heavily on battery performance, with leaks suggesting a capacity close to 7,000mAh paired with fast charging support. Realme has confirmed that the device will run on Android 16-based Realme UI, though full chipset details are yet to be officially revealed.

OPPO Reno 15 5G Expected Price, Specifications and Features

The OPPO Reno 15 5G is expected to be priced around INR 40,000 in India. The smartphone is likely to feature a premium AMOLED display and a large battery in the range of 6,000mAh to 6,500mAh. Reports suggest that the Reno 15 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset in several markets. Camera performance remains a key focus of the Reno lineup, with high-resolution sensors and OPPO’s image processing enhancements expected to be part of the package. Realme 16 Pro Series to Launch in India on January 6: From 200MP Camera and 7,000mAh Battery to Expected Prices, Know Details.

Overall, the upcoming launches of the Realme 16 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G and OPPO Reno 15 5G indicate a strong push towards longer battery life, improved displays and more capable cameras, reflecting evolving consumer expectations in the Indian smartphone market.

