New Delhi [India], December 2: Galgotias University, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a student-centric learning environment, recently hosted a two-day event Supercharge' 24 powered by Apple. The event aimed to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators by providing students with unparalleled exposure to global app development trends, insights, and success stories. The event featured prominent app developers who shared their journey, passion for app development, and the transformative role technology played in bringing their ideas to life. Through engaging sessions, workshops, and interactive Q&A discussions, students had the unique opportunity to learn firsthand about the challenges and triumphs of these innovators.

A harmonious blend of creativity and technology drives truly inspiring innovation.The theme found resonance all through the multitude of sessions at the event. Sandeep Ranade, Founder of Apple Design Award winning app NaadSadhana, while sharing his experience attributed the passion behind the creation of the app to his personal need to beat the time crunch from a busy IT career and practicing Hindustani classical music, gaining easier access to an orchestra with a mobile app with intelligent jugalbandis created dynamically in real time.

Indie developer, Mustafa Yusuf - founder of productivity apps such as Tasks and Karo, emphasised that small problems can provide unconventional channels to manifest one's knowledge and skills to big ideas and bigger solutions. He believes that today's students are rightly positioned to leverage the opportunities that have been made available through program such as iOS Student Developer Program powered by Apple and Infosys at the Galogotias University and events like Supercharge' 24 to find their passion and translate them to successful apps that empower users. His app Karo received an honourable mention as the top featured app on the App Store, inspiring students to find their own such gateways to success.

Spotlighting best practices of combining design and technology to create apps that touch people's emotions and bring focus on how the interfaces makes users feel and operate the app, conversations with innovators revolved around themes that can help apps achieve higher levels of usability and translate them to great apps. A key theme that resonated with all students was on inclusivity allowing the apps to be accessed beyond the barriers of language, disabilities, locations, culture etc. The wide array of Apple products that enable users to unlock their potential and translate ideas to reality were highlighted throughout the two day workshop.

For students at Galgotias University, the experience was nothing short of transformative with many feeling motivated and equipped with fresh perspectives on leveraging technology to address real-world challenges. The event not only deepened their understanding of the app development process but also highlighted the importance of creativity, resilience, and adaptability in a rapidly evolving landscape. Reflecting on the event, one student shared, "hearing the stories of these developers was incredibly inspiring. It gives me the confidence to pursue my own ideas and a deeper understanding of how technology can create meaningful impact. This event has truly changed the way I view my future in app development.

The impact of this event is profound and it aligns with Galgotias University's mission to nurture future-ready graduates by bridging the gap between academia and industry. By bringing global expertise directly to its students, the university is setting a benchmark for innovative, experiential learning. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of the Galgotias University, says "the University is extremely delighted at receiving the invaluable support from Apple in the establishment of the iOS Development Center. The center provides the students with a unique advantage to develop technical and problem solving skills that will serve them well in their careers. This event reflects Galgotias University's continued commitment to offering world-class educational experiences."

Since its founding in 2011, Galgotias University has been at the forefront of providing quality education and global exposure, preparing students for careers in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

