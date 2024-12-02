Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey shocked his followers by announcing his retirement from acting on December 2. This announcement came shortly after the release of Ekta Kapoor's The Sabarmati Report, a film that has polarised audiences—labelled propaganda by some, while being praised by leaders of the ruling BJP party. Vikrant Massey Shocks Fans With Retirement Announcement; Says ‘It’s Time to Recalibrate’.

In his farewell note to fans, Massey wrote, "As I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home—as a husband, father, and son. And also as an actor. So, come 2025, we will meet one last time, until time deems it right. Two final movies and countless memories."

Vikrant Massey's Note on His Retirement

This decision has surprised many, as Massey is currently at a promising stage in his career. He has been receiving critical acclaim, including praise for his performance in the 2023 hit 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. While fans speculate about the real reason behind his decision to 'recalibrate,' let’s explore the two films he calls his 'last' and the creative minds behind them. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Movie Review: To No One’s Surprise, Vikrant Massey’s Film Is Undisguised Propaganda Masquerading As ‘Investigative’ Drama.

Yaar Jigri

This long-delayed buddy film was announced in 2018. Directed by Amit Joshi, the co-writer of Vikramaditya Motwane's Trapped, Yaar Jigri stars Sunny Singh alongside Massey. The duo play best friends in what promises to be a heartwarming tale of friendship.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Directed by Santosh Singh (Broken But Beautiful Season 1), Massey will portray a blind man in this adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It. Shanaya Kapoor has been cast as the female lead.

Untitled Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Thriller

It remains unclear if Massey will proceed with this project, but earlier reports suggested he was set to play the lead in a thriller inspired by the life of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film was planned as an international production, backed by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain.

Vikrant Massey's Journey Till Now

Massey began his journey as a teen actor, appearing in TV shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and Dharam Veer. He gained wider recognition with the serial Balika Vadhu and went on to star in series such as Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai.

In Bollywood, Massey initially made his mark with supporting roles in Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do, earning critical praise. His first lead role came in Konkona Sensharma's directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj. From there, he carved a niche for himself with a mix of lead and supporting roles in films and web shows. His notable projects include Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, Love Hostel, 12th Fail, Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, Made in Heaven, and The Sabarmati Report. Although Massey is stepping away from acting, his note leaves room for a potential return, with the line, “until time deems it right.”

