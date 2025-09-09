VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: From traditional sweets to aerial yoga, a new wave of entrepreneurs is reshaping India's business landscape. These founders have turned unique ideas into thriving ventures, proving that innovation comes in many forms. Here are the business leaders making their mark across the country in 2025.

1. Rajendra Singh Tanwar: From Village Dreams to Rajasthan's Fastest-Growing Sweet Empire

Rajendra Singh Tanwar transformed his small village origins into sweet success with Govindam Sweets, becoming Rajasthan's fastest-growing traditional sweets franchise. The hotel management graduate from Rayali village leveraged 17 years of MNC food industry experience to launch his venture in 2021.

Within eight months of 2022, Tanwar opened five franchise outlets across Rajasthan, a feat celebrated with a grand Jaipur event featuring a 25-foot-long Ghevar. His secret? Combining authentic Rajasthani recipes with innovative health-focused offerings.

Tanwar's breakthrough lies in his trademark healthy laddus: Balwan, Vardaan, and Hadh Jodh, each crafted with natural ingredients, dry fruits, and traditional herbs. These products cater to health-conscious consumers without compromising authentic taste.

His profitable franchise model offers aspiring entrepreneurs high returns, complete operational support, and strong brand recognition. By merging tradition with wellness innovation, Tanwar proves that authentic Indian sweets can evolve while preserving their cultural essence.

For more information, visit: https://www.govindam.co.in

2. Ghanchi Media: Pioneering Entertainment Marketing Across India

Founded in 2014 by Ram Solanki in Jalandhar, Punjab, Ghanchi Media has evolved into India's leading entertainment marketing and Music, Film promotion company. With 11 years of industry expertise and a 30-member specialist team, the brand operates from key entertainment hubs including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, supported by 100 associate partners nationwide.

Ghanchi Media's comprehensive services encompass Film & Music Promotion, Spotify Audio Promotion, Instagram Audio Promotion, Artist Branding & PR, and pan-India film marketing and Audio distribution. The company has successfully promoted thousands of music videos and marketed numerous feature films, establishing strong relationships with production houses, actors, playback singers, and music labels.

Ram Solanki's vision of "smartest market exploration to reach millions through strategic marketing" drives the company's innovative, results-oriented approach, positioning Ghanchi Media as the go-to partner for complete promotional solutions in India's dynamic entertainment landscape.

To know more, visit - https://www.ghanchimedia.com

3. Naviora Journeys: Redefining International Travel with Tech-Enabled Customization

Founded in 2024, Gurgaon-based Naviora Journeys is reshaping India's ₹1.55 trillion outbound tourism market with seamless, customized holiday packages. The company bridges the gap between rigid group tours and the complexity of self-planning, tailoring trips to Indian travelers.

With partnerships across 2.5 million hotels worldwide, including Taj Hotels, and major airlines, Naviora ensures smooth, curated experiences. Its client app centralizes bookings, visas, vouchers, and live flight updates, offering complete peace of mind.

The portfolio covers Europe with Switzerland, Italy, Iceland, and Finland for the Northern Lights, along with Asian escapes like the Maldives honeymoon package, Bali, Vietnam, and Dubai. With end-to-end visa support, Naviora Journeys is fast becoming a trusted name in global travel.

Founder Gaurav Agarwal says, "At Naviora Journeys, we aim to create journeys that are smooth, memorable, and truly special."

To learn more, visit https://naviorajourneys.com.

4. MultiOwner.in: Disrupting Real Estate with Rs 2000 Subscription and Celebrity-Backed Expansion

MultiOwner.in, founded by Dharinder Vashishta, is shaking up Indian real estate with a unique Rs 2000 subscription for 90 days that lets users list, buy, sell, or rent properties without paying brokerage. In less than a year, the platform has facilitated property deals worth over Rs 50 crore and is officially recognized under the Government of India's Startup India initiative. Operating in major markets like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune, as well as emerging hubs including Goa, Kasauli, and Mohali, MultiOwner offers listings ranging from homes and plots to commercial spaces, luxury villas, and even operational businesses abroad like cafes in Dubai. Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has endorsed the platform, boosting its credibility. MultiOwner is also set to introduce a Home Loan section, helping buyers secure financing with ease.

For more information: https://multiowner.in/

5. Offshore Academics: Small Classes, Big Ambitions

Shiva Pandit and Ashima Parihar started Offshore Academics in February 2023 because they kept seeing the same problem. Students learning digital marketing had plenty of theory but couldn't actually do the work when they got hired.

The couple tried something different - tiny classes with just 5 people. Give everyone one-on-one time. Let students log in whenever they want, even at 2 AM and focus on practical projects. In six months, the results were clear, they've taught over 2,100 people, gaining reputed media coverage.

At Offshore Academics, Students get live classes with instructors who actually work in the field, but they can also access everything 24/7. There's a week-long trial period, no payment required.

Pandit and Parihar built a community where students help each other out, and share connections. The whole setup is based on one idea: if you're going to teach digital marketing, teach people to actually do it, not just talk about it.

For more information, visit: https://offshoreacademics.com/

6. From First Dollar to Rapid Scale: How Concept Allies Helps Startups Grow Smarter

In a world where startups are told to "spend more to grow faster," Yogesh Jain is rewriting the rulebook. In January 2025, he launched Concept Allies, a performance marketing agency built to turn lean $5,000 budgets into rapid, scalable success.

With 7 years of experience across content, ed-tech, SaaS, healthcare, and e-commerce, Jain has managed over $500K in monthly ad spend and learned a crucial truth: "Growth comes from smart, sustainable spending, not bigger budgets."

Concept Allies focuses on performance-led, cash flow-friendly strategies designed for founders who want to scale. "We know startup challenges because we've lived them. Every dollar should work like ten," he says.

Also, the author of Selling Through Content and an educator to 1,400+ learners, Jain shares actionable insights across LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, helping startups win long before they become clients.

For more information, visit: https://www.conceptallies.com

7. Pancha Koshas: How Sagar Kinare Redefined Indian Wellness Through Aerial Yoga

When Sagar Kinare looked at India's yoga landscape, he saw something missing. While most schools taught various yoga styles under one roof, none focused exclusively on aerial arts. So he created Pancha Koshas, India's first and only institution dedicated entirely to aerial yoga and arts.

What sets Pancha Koshas apart isn't just specialization, but depth. The school teaches aerial psychology and aerial-specific anatomy, subjects you won't find anywhere else in India. Students master aerial hammock, aerial silk, aerial hoop, and soon bungee disciplines, learning how ancient yogic principles apply to gravity-defying movement.

Sagar's vision includes India's largest aerial training hall with 27-foot ceilings built specifically for advanced practices. His planned Aerial Yoga and Art Festival--India's first, will bring international artists here, positioning the country as a serious player in global aerial arts.

Rather than copying existing yoga school models, Sagar built something completely different. He saw a gap in specialized aerial education and filled it, establishing India's leadership in this emerging field.

For more information, visit: https://www.panchakoshas.com/

8. IEU Bishkek: Gaining Popularity Among Indian MBBS Students

The International European University (IEU), Bishkek, is witnessing rising interest from Indian MBBS aspirants. The university strictly follows National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, making its 5.8-year MBBS program, including a one-year internship that is fully valid for practice in India. With English-medium teaching, early clinical exposure, and hands-on training, graduates are eligible for NEXT/FMGE exams.

Students from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra highlight affordability, safety, and structured support as reasons for choosing IEU. Collaboration with Indian consultancies like Sheen Stein EduTech has further streamlined admissions, covering paperwork, travel, and accommodation. Dean Chingiskhanova Begimai Abdykadyrovna stated, "We strictly follow NMC guidelines, ensuring graduates can return to India and practice. IEU is committed to a safe and supportive environment."

Observers note that IEU's growth reflects a wider trend of Indian students turning to Central Asia for cost-effective, recognized medical education.

For more information, visit: https://www.ieukyrgyzstan.edu.kg

9. Shunya Ikkai: Building the Future of Brand Innovation

Shunya Ikkai launched in 2025 from Dubai with a clear mission: transform how brands think about marketing by merging technology with creativity. While most agencies stick to traditional campaigns, this company builds what they call "future-ready growth ecosystems."

The founder, Shaiphali Saxena, knows what it takes to build from scratch. She turned ₹300 into Angel's Music Academy, now one of India's Top 5 music colleges. Her track record includes India's 40 Under 40 recognition, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and becoming India's first female Apple-certified sound engineer. She regularly mentors entrepreneurs at IITs, IIMs, and Google for Startups.

At Shunya Ikkai, the approach is different. They deploy AI-powered bots that run marketing campaigns automatically, create VR and AR experiences that immerse customers in brand stories, and use neuroscience research to design campaigns that actually change buying behavior. Their performance marketing delivers measurable results, not just creative awards.

The company works with startups needing rapid growth, established brands exploring new technologies, and enterprises preparing for digital transformation. Each project combines data analysis with creative storytelling, ensuring campaigns connect emotionally while driving concrete business outcomes.

For more information, visit: https://shunya.ae

10. St. Fox Consultancy Scales Global Cybersecurity Operations with Industry Veteran Leadership

St. Fox Consultancy is steered by its founding leadership -- Ronak Maniar (Founder & Managing Director), Sunil Tak (Co-Founder & CEO), and Rajeshwar Rao Thatiparthy (Co-Founder and CDO ), who together bring over 75 years of combined experience having worked across global technology leaders such as IBM, CrowdStrike, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Nutanix, Wipro, and LTIMindtree. As seasoned industry veterans, they anchor St. Fox's vision of helping Enterprises "Innovate fearlessly, Protect relentlessly" against modern attacks.

In January 2025, St. Fox opened a 100-seater R&D and delivery centre in Bengaluru and also maintains operations in Singapore, the UAE, and the USA.

St. Fox partners with leading cybersecurity OEMs and has deep focus and expertise in delivery Identity, Cloud, XDR Security with SOC/MSSP and IR Retainer services to the market.

With a portfolio of over 50 clients across industries, St. Fox has built a reputation as a specialized consultancy that blends agility with enterprise-grade delivery in the cybersecurity space.

For more information, visit- https://stfox.com/

11. The House of Makeba: Redefining Vegetarian Dining Across Gujarat

Since its launch in Ahmedabad in 2018, The House of Makeba has become synonymous with pure vegetarian excellence. Known by many as the best veg restaurant in Ahmedabad, the brand is admired for its inviting ambience, innovative menus, and commitment to family-friendly dining.

Awards from Times Food, Zomato, and Swiggy reflect its culinary influence, while its loyal customer base highlights the emotional connection it creates. By blending Indian roots with global inspirations, Makeba has positioned itself not just as a restaurant, but as a movement that celebrates vegetarian dining in its truest form.

With nationwide expansion on the horizon, The House of Makeba continues to carry forward its ethos of warmth, quality, and innovation, setting new benchmarks for the hospitality industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.thehouseofmakeba.com/

