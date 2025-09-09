Mumbai, September 9: UP Yoddhas will face Puneri Paltan in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 fixture at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on September 10. The Yoddhas currently sit fifth on the points table with four points from three games, having secured two wins. Paltan, placed second with six points, have already played five matches and head into this contest on the back of an 11-point defeat against Patna Pirates. PKL 2025: Alireza Mirzaian Shines As Bengaluru Bulls Secure 40–33 Win Over Defending Champions Haryana Steelers.

UP have made a promising start to the new season, registering back-to-back wins over Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates before showcasing their attacking prowess in a high-octane battle with Haryana Steelers. The Yoddhas' defensive strength has drawn attention from rival coaches across the league.

They boast a tackle success rate of 42.02% and have executed three super raids, ranking fourth-best in both categories. Skipper Sumit Sangwan leads the league in tackle points (15) as well as High 5s (2). On the attacking front, Gagan Gowda has been a consistent threat, averaging 11.33 raid points per game and delivering three super raids.

“Puneri Paltan are a team that plays as a well-coordinated unit. We need to prepare our plans keeping that in mind. Both sides are strong in attack, so I believe that whichever team commits fewer mistakes will emerge victorious,” UP Yoddhas assistant coach Upendra Malik said ahead of the clash. PKL 2025: Ayan Lohchab Leads Patna Pirates to First Victory of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 With Impressive Win Over Puneri Paltan.

UP Yoddhas have ticked the instrumental boxes on all ends of the mat in their three games till now. With an astute strategic approach and a youthful side keen to chase their maiden title, they will hope to come together and perform in unison to overcome their next hurdle in the group stages of the tournament.

