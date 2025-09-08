PNN

New Delhi [India], September 8: On 3rd September 2025, The Leadership Federation proudly hosted the 3rd Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave 2025, a landmark event that brought together the brightest minds and most influential leaders of the Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem. Staged in the heart of India's Silicon Valley -- Bengaluru -- the conclave reaffirmed the city's standing as the hub of global enterprise innovation, talent transformation, and technology leadership.

Also Read | Kanpur Horror: Man's Skeletal Remains Recovered 10 Months After Being Sedated, Hacked to Death and Buried by Wife and Lover in UP; Accused Arrested.

Over the years, the GCC Leadership Conclave has emerged as one of India's most prestigious platforms for dialogue and recognition, creating a confluence of CXOs, strategists, technology leaders, and innovation champions. The September 3rd edition further strengthened this legacy by showcasing how GCCs are moving beyond support functions to become strategic enablers of global transformation.

Keynote Address: Setting the Stage for Enterprise Transformation

Also Read | Kamal Haasan CONFIRMS Reuniting With Rajinikanth After 46 Years at SIIMA 2025; Is LCU Fame Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Helming the Dream Collab?.

The conclave commenced with a compelling keynote by Dr. Rajesh Puneyani, Vice President & GCC Site Leader, Kenvue GCC. His address highlighted how GCCs are redefining themselves as value creators rather than cost centers, driving digital innovation, strengthening global operations, and enabling enterprise resilience in an unpredictable business environment. Dr. Puneyani's thought-provoking perspectives laid the foundation for a day of visionary dialogue, strategic insights, and collaborative action.

A Power-Packed Lineup of Industry Speakers

The event showcased an exceptional roster of more than 30 industry stalwarts, each contributing unique perspectives on how GCCs are shaping the future of global business. Speakers represented diverse sectors including technology, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, and consulting.

Prominent voices included:

* Amit Talwar, Country Director & India Leader, AGCO Corporation

* Rahul Ghosh, Sr. Engineering Leader, Delta Air Lines

* Rakesh Jain, VP Engineering & GCC Site Leader, Wabtec Corporation

* Sunny Shah, Senior Vice President, Collabera

* Girish Gadamsetty, Director - Business Operations, Adobe

* Saurabh Saxena, Intuit India Site Leader & SVP (GTM) Technology, Intuit

* Prashanth Doreswamy, President & CEO, Continental India

* Nagaraj Bhat, VP & Managing Director, Cardinal Health International India

* Kaustubh Deshpande, MD & India Head, SAP Fioneer

* Yatish Shivaprasad, MD & Head of Corporate Functions Technologies, Societe Generale GSC

* Priyanka Mehrotra, Director - Program Management, Giant Eagle GCC

* Mohit Dhingra, Managing Director, Bristol Myers Squibb

* Mansee Singhal, Partner, Mercer

* Sirish Korada, MD & CEO, BINDZ Consulting

* Ramaswamy Narayanan, CEO, Bridgepath Innovation

* Srinivas Mendu, CEO, FundsIndia Private Wealth

* Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder, pCloudy

* Rohit Sawhney, CEO, Elior India

* Thyagu Valliappa, Vice Chairman, Sona Star Innovations

* Prakriti Jaiswal, Partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors

* Deepesh Bhagwanani, Associate Vice President - Delivery & Operations, Cognixia

* Maninder Singh Hira, COO, BINDZ Consulting

* Kiran Kumar Shetty, Executive Director, Bendigo Bank

* Dr. Rama Moondra, Dean and Head, Adani Institute

* Akshay Deo, Co-Founder & CTO, Maxim AI

* Arul Dev, Founder & CEO, People First Consultants

These leaders addressed critical themes such as:

* AI and Intelligent Automation as drivers of efficiency in global delivery models

* Cybersecurity resilience in an era of heightened digital threats

* Talent transformation to build future-ready workforces

* Digital-first operating models for GCCs to lead enterprise reinvention

* Sustainability and ESG integration into global capability frameworks

The diversity of insights positioned the conclave as a melting pot of transformative ideas and actionable strategies.

Celebrating Excellence: GCC Leadership Awards 2025

One of the most anticipated moments of the conclave was the GCC Leadership Awards, where more than 65 prestigious recognitions were conferred upon outstanding leaders and organizations. These awards celebrated excellence in innovation, digital transformation, organizational leadership, and industry impact.

Select winners included:

* Amit Talwar - GCC Leader of the Year - Global Operations & Agri-Tech Leadership

* Girish Gadamsetty - GCC Leader of the Year - Business Operations & Organizational Excellence

* Kaustubh Deshpande - GCC Leader of the Year - Digital Transformation & BFSI Innovation

* Mohit Dhingra - GCC Leader of the Year - Pharma R&D & Innovation Excellence

* Nagaraj Bhat - GCC Leader of the Year - Healthcare & Life Sciences Global Impact

* Prashanth Doreswamy - GCC Leader of the Year - Mobility & Automotive Innovation

* Rahul Ghosh - GCC Leader of the Year - Engineering Excellence & Innovation

* Rakesh Jain - GCC Leader of the Year - Industrial Technology & GCC Site Leadership

* Saurabh Saxena - GCC Leader of the Year - Strategic Product Innovation & GCCs Impact

* Yatish Shivaprasad - GCC Leader of the Year - Global Technology & Enterprise Functions Leadership

* Cognixia - ED-TECH Company of the Year

* PNB Housing Finance - Operational Excellence in Loan Disbursement

* Rahul Anand - Cyber Resilience Leader of the Year

* Vijay Morampudi - Global AI Leadership Excellence in GCCs

* Maninder Singh Hira - Entrepreneurial Excellence & GCC Growth Award

* Ravi Shankar - Outstanding Technical Leadership in AI & ML

* Sonu Gupta - Strategic People Leader Award

* Inbidz - Outstanding Social Impact through Business

* Pratiti Technologies - Technology Craftsmanship Excellence for GCCs in India

* ARCHER Transnational Systems - GCC Talent Excellence in Specialized Services

* PNB Housing Finance - Top Employer in Financial Services

These recognitions underscored the conclave's commitment to celebrating leadership excellence across industries and functions.

Jury Excellence and Evaluation

The award winners were determined through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation by an eminent jury panel consisting of:

* Abhishek Rahule, Software Engineering Manager

* Narinder Verma, Senior Manager

* Navdeep Singh, Business Engineer

Their expertise ensured the credibility, fairness, and global relevance of the awards.

Strategic Partnerships & Sponsors

The conclave was supported by industry partners whose collaboration elevated the event's scale and visibility:

* Gold Sponsor: Cognixia

* Silver Sponsor: pCloudy

* Bronze Sponsor: BINDZ Consulting

* Gourmet Partner: Elior India

Their contributions were instrumental in fostering an environment of thought leadership, collaboration, and community-building within India's GCC ecosystem.

A Platform for Networking and Collaboration

With participation from over 300 CXOs, senior leaders, and domain experts, the conclave provided an unparalleled platform for networking, enabling knowledge exchange and the formation of strategic alliances. Delegates hailed from industries spanning technology, BFSI, consulting, healthcare, manufacturing, and education, reinforcing the conclave's cross-sectoral impact.

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter

Following the overwhelming success of the September edition, The Leadership Federation is delighted to announce the 4th Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave, scheduled for November 2025 in Hyderabad.

Organizations and professionals interested in participating, nominating, or partnering are invited to connect with The Leadership Federation via:

Website: https://gcc.theleadershipfederation.com

Email: register@theleadershipfederation.com

About The Leadership Federation

The Leadership Federation is a premier platform for celebrating innovation, recognizing excellence, and shaping leadership narratives across industries. With a proven track record of hosting high-impact summits and award programs, it continues to empower leaders and drive conversations around innovation, sustainability, and global growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)