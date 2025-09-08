Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth are two of the biggest names not just in South Indian cinema, but in the Indian entertainment industry. The legendary actors, who have collaborated on a dozen films in the past, might join hands for a new project. Yes, you heard that right. At the recent SIIMA Awards in Dubai, Kamal Haasan sparked fan frenzy after he opened up about the possibility of him reuniting with Rajinikanth 46 years after their last film together, Allauddinum Albutha Vilakkum. ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kamal Haasan Confirms Reunion With Rajinikanth

At the SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai on September 6, Kamal Haasan was asked if fans could expect a film starring him and Rajinikanth in the lead roles. He said, " We don't know if it's Tharamana Sambhavam (wonderful occurrence), but it's good if the audience likes it. If they are happy, we'll like it. Otherwise well continue trying. This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so well come together."

Kamal Haasan at SIIMA 2025 in Dubai

No Competition, Only Respect

Kamal Haasan also made it clear that there has never been a rivalry between the two. He said, "It is you all who thought/ created the competition. We dont have any competition between us. It's important that we got a chance to do this. He is like that, so am I. We always wanted to produce each other's films." Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Reunite Onscreen After Four Decades? Lokesh Kanagaraj to Direct Them Before 'Kaithi 2' - Reports.

Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth’s Dream Collab To Be Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj?

While Kamal Haasan made sure not to reveal any more details about the project, reports suggest that the film could be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, given his previous collaborations with both actors. The Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) fame director has always expressed his desire to work with both actors together. Few reports in August suggested that the reunion might happen in Loki's upcoming LCU film Kaithi 2. If this turns out to be true, the collaboration would mark Rajinikanth's entry into Lokesh's fame LCU.

