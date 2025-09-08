Kanpur, September 8: In a disturbing incident, a 50-year-old man's skeletal remains were recovered 10 months after his wife and her lover hacked him to death before burying his body in the backyard of their Kanpur home. The victim, Shivbeer Singh, had been reported missing nearly ten months ago after failing to contact his family. His mother, Savitri Devi, grew suspicious and filed a missing person complaint, prompting a police investigation. During the investigation, police uncovered evidence of an illicit relationship between Lakshmi and her nephew, Amit Singh, who confessed to sedating Shivbeer and killing him with a pickaxe.

Following their confession, both were arrested by the police. As reported by the news agency PTI, police conducted a search of the Kanpur residence following the duo’s confession and exhumed Shivbeer Singh’s skeletal remains from the backyard. Alongside the remains, authorities recovered a vest and a locket, which were later confirmed by the family to belong to the deceased. The exhumation provided crucial evidence linking Lakshmi and Amit Singh directly to the murder, solidifying the case against them. Kanpur Horror: Firstcry Intellitots Preschool Teacher Brutally Assaults Toddler in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered After Video Surfaces.

Further investigation, as reported by PTI, revealed that Shivbeer had frequent arguments with his wife after discovering her relationship with Amit Singh. Call records corroborated the illicit affair, showing repeated communication between Lakshmi and Amit. Police stated that these communications played a significant role in establishing the motive behind the brutal crime. Neighbours also confirmed tensions in the household, noting the couple’s disputes before Shivbeer’s disappearance. Kanpur Horror: Man Rapes and Kills Class 5 Student After His Wife, Girlfriend Refuses To Have Sex During Ramzan; 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

As reported by PTI, Additional DCP (West) Kapil Dev Singh said the accused initially attempted to mislead investigators, but intensive interrogation eventually led to their full confession. The authorities are continuing their probe into the exact sequence of events and any potential assistance the couple may have received. Both Lakshmi and Amit Singh remain in police custody as the investigation unfolds

