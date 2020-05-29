Business News | GDP Growth Slips to 3.1 Pc in Q4

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Indian economy grew by 3.1 per cent in the January to March quarter (Q4 FY20) as Covid-19 pandemic weakened consumer demand and private investments, government data showed on Friday.

"In view of the global COVID-19 pandemic and consequent nationwide lockdown measures implemented since March 2020, the data flow from the economic entities has been impacted," said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

For the full 2019-20 financial year, the headline number came at 4.2 per cent as against 6.1 per cent in 2018-19. (ANI)

